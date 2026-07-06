'Cost Of The Project: 7,000 Crores': Priyanka Chaturvedi Reacts To Landslide On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday reacted sharply to a landslide on the Missing Link section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, pointing out that the stretch had been inaugurated barely two months ago at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore.

In a post on X along with a video of the landslide, Chaturvedi wrote, "Missing link inaugurated: 1st May 2026. Cost of the project: 7000 crores." She added, "6th July 2026: A major landslide occurred on the Missing Link section of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway."

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), in a separate post on X, said the landslide had occurred near the tunnel 2 exit of the Pune-to-Mumbai lane of the Pune-Mumbai Connecting Link Road amid extremely heavy ongoing rainfall.

The MSRDC said traffic had been diverted since 4 am for safety reasons, and that it was constantly monitoring the situation in close coordination with the Highway Traffic Police. It advised commuters to avoid travel if they could, and urged people to "stay safe."

The Missing Link project, a stretch of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway featuring twin tunnels and cable-stayed bridges near Khandala, had been opened to traffic on May 1, 2026, and was aimed at easing congestion and cutting travel time on one of Maharashtra's busiest corridors.

ALSO READ: Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Affected After Landslide, MSRDC Appeals Travellers To Postpone Journeys

The landslide comes amid a spell of heavy rainfall that has caused widespread disruption across the Mumbai-Pune region, also affecting rail connectivity, with landslides in the Bhor Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala forcing the Central Railway to cancel 16 trains and divert several others on Monday.

Chaturvedi's remarks add to questions being raised over the durability of the recently completed infrastructure project, even as authorities continue restoration work on the affected stretch amid the ongoing heavy rainfall in the region.

ALSO READ: High Tide Alert: BMC Issues Warning As Heavy Rains Continue To Lash Mumbai City

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