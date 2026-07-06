High Tide Alert: BMC Issues Warning As Heavy Rains Continue To Lash Mumbai City

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a high tide alert for Mumbai on Monday, warning citizens to stay away from the coastline as the city continues to reel under heavy rainfall following an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the tide timings shared by the BMC, a high tide of 4.08 metres is expected at 3.56 p.m., while a low tide of 1.52 metres is expected at 10.13 p.m.

The high tide warning comes amid a spell of intense rainfall that has already caused significant disruption across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, and gusty winds, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for schools and colleges across the four districts on Monday.

Meanwhile, the heavy rain has already proved fatal in the city.

Six people, including five children, died on Sunday night when a portion of a three-storey chawl collapsed in the Janata Nagar area of Mankhurd. A tree-fall incident linked to the rain has also claimed a life, while operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were suspended for nearly an hour due to the weather.

The rains have also disrupted road and rail connectivity between Mumbai and Pune.

ALSO READ: School Holiday Today: Are Schools Closed In Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Navi Mumbai Amid Heavy Rains?

A landslide in the Bhor Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala led the Central Railway to cancel 16 trains and divert several others, while a separate landslide on the Missing Link section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khandala forced the closure of the Mumbai-bound lane.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has appealed to citizens to avoid travelling between Mumbai and Pune until further notice.

With the high tide coinciding with the ongoing heavy rainfall, civic officials have cautioned citizens against venturing near the sea and low-lying coastal areas, and urged residents to follow official advisories as authorities continue relief and restoration work across the city.

ALSO READ: Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Affected After Landslide, MSRDC Appeals Travellers To Postpone Journeys

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