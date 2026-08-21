Tempsens Instruments IPO Day 2: GMP Signals 90% Listing Gain; Should You Apply?

Tempsens Instruments (India) Limited's Rs 650-crore initial public offering (IPO) kicked off with explosive momentum on Aug. 20, 2026, closing its first day of bidding with a subscription rate of nearly 6 times.

As bidding enters its second day, investor interest remains strong, while the latest grey market premium (GMP) points to a potentially strong listing for the issue.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial, speculative, and do not guarantee actual listing-day performance.

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of everything you need to know about the Tempsens Instruments IPO on Day 2.

Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP Today

As of 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 21, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Tempsens Instruments IPO is holding firm at Rs 274.

With the upper price band established at Rs 300, the unofficial grey market suggests an estimated listing price of Rs 574 per share (cap price of Rs 300 + GMP of Rs 270). If these trends hold, early investors could be looking at a massive 91.33% listing gain on the day of debut.

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Tempsens Instruments IPO Day 2 Subscription Status

The bidding momentum has accelerated further. As of 11:15 a.m. on Friday (Day 2), the public issue has been subscribed 9.76 times overall.

Here is how different investor categories have bid so far:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Subscribed 0.06 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): Subscribed 21.15 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): Subscribed 10.38 times

Employee Reserved Portion: Subscribed 16 times

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Tempsens Instruments IPO: Key Details

The Tempsens Instruments IPO is a book-built public issue valued at Rs 650 crore. The offering is a strategic mix of both fresh equity and an exit for existing shareholders:

Fresh Issue: 0.32 crore shares, raising Rs 95 crore of new capital.

Offer for Sale (OFS): 1.85 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 555 crore.

The equity shares are being offered in a price band of Rs 285 to Rs 300 per share.

Retail investors looking to bid must apply for a minimum of one lot of 50 shares, requiring a minimum application amount of Rs 15,000 at the upper end of the price band.

Book Running Lead Manager: ICICI Securities Ltd.

Registrar to the Issue: Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Tempsens Instruments IPO: Should You Subscribe?

As per SBI Securities, investors may SUBSCRIBE to the Tempsens Instruments IPO at the cut-off price. The brokerage cites the company's market leadership, diversified product portfolio, export growth, strong financial performance and healthy balance sheet as key positives. However, rising inventory and receivable days indicate working-capital intensity, while the valuation at 37.3x FY26 P/E warrants consideration. Overall, SBI Securities sees a favourable risk-reward proposition.

Tempsens Instruments IPO Key Dates

Mark your financial calendar with these crucial IPO timeline dates:

Bidding Window Opens: Aug. 20, 2026

Bidding Window Closes: Aug. 24, 2026

Allotment Finalisation: Aug. 25, 2026

Refunds Initiation: Aug. 27, 2026

Credit of Shares to Demat: Aug. 27, 2026

Listing Date: Aug. 28, 2026

Tempsens Instruments IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The capital raised from the fresh issue component (Rs 95 crore) is earmarked for high-impact growth and debt reduction. Specifically, the company plans to fund capital expenditure to scale up its:

Electrical heating solutions segment

Specialised cable solutions manufacturing capabilities

Additionally, the remaining balance will be utilized for the full or partial prepayment of outstanding corporate borrowings and general corporate purposes, strengthening the company's balance sheet.

Tempsens Instruments IPO: Company Financials

Tempsens Instruments has demonstrated a robust financial trajectory, posting double-digit growth in both top and bottom lines between FY25 and FY26:

Total Income: Jumped 19% to Rs 455.86 crore in FY26, up from Rs 382.47 crore in FY25.

Profit After Tax (PAT): Grew 14% to Rs 71.07 crore in FY26, compared to Rs 62.56 crore in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA: Rose to Rs 113.17 crore in FY26 from Rs 97.32 crore in FY25.

About Tempsens Instruments Ltd.

Established in 1990, Tempsens Instruments (India) Limited has grown into a premier thermal engineering and specialised cable manufacturer. The company is a key player in designing and manufacturing highly customised temperature sensing solutions, industrial heating equipment, and specialised cables.

By revenue, Tempsens is recognised as one of India's leading contact and non-contact temperature sensor manufacturers. The company commanded an impressive 10.5% market share in the highly specialised temperature sensor segment in FY26.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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