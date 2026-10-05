First Touch-Screen Mac: Apple To Bring OLED Displays To Next-Gen MacBook Pro

Apple could be preparing one of the biggest changes to the MacBook Pro lineup in years. The company is reportedly working on new 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro models with OLED displays and touch support. The upcoming laptops are also expected to have a thinner and lighter design, which could make them easier to carry than the current models. Apple has not officially announced these machines yet..

MacBook Pro Could Get OLED Display

The biggest change is expected to be the move from the current display technology to OLED. This would be the first time Apple uses an OLED panel on a MacBook Pro. OLED displays can offer deeper blacks and stronger contrast compared with the current screens. The upcoming models are also expected to support touch input. Apple is reportedly making changes to macOS to support touch controls on the Mac, which would mark a major shift from the company's long standing approach to touchscreen Macs.

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New MacBook Pro Could Be Much Lighter

A tipster has reported that Apple has reworked the internal layout of the laptop to reduce its weight. The company is said to be making several components smaller and rearranging them inside the machine. The current 16 inch MacBook Pro weighs around 2.15kg, so even a noticeable reduction could make a difference for people who regularly carry the laptop. The new models are also expected to have a thinner body, although the exact thickness has not been revealed yet.

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Other Expected Changes

The new MacBook Pro could also replace the existing display notch with a smaller camera cutout and may introduce a Dynamic Island style interface. Reports suggest that the laptops are being tested with Apple's latest macOS software.The machines are expected to use Apple's M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, although Apple has not confirmed the specifications or launch plans.

When Will The New MacBook Pro Launch?

Apple has not announced a launch date for the redesigned MacBook Pro. Recent reports suggest that the new models could arrive in October or November 2026. The company is expected to reveal more details closer to the launch.

The next MacBook Pro could bring a noticeable change to Apple's professional laptop range. An OLED screen and touch support would be major additions, but the lighter design may be just as important for everyday users. More importantly, Apple will need to balance the slimmer body with battery life and performance.

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