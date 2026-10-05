Oppo F35 5G, Oppo F35 Pro 5G Launched: Price, Features, Battery, Display, Colours And More

Oppo has launched the F35 5G and F35 Pro 5G in India on Monday. The new smartphones come with 50-megapixel front cameras and dual rear camera setups, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The two handsets are powered by different MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

The Oppo F35 series also features large 8,000mAh batteries with support for 80W wired fast charging. Both smartphones come with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Oppo India announced the launch in a post on X and has opened pre-orders for the new smartphones. The company is offering the F35 Pro 5G and F35 5G in three colour options each.

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Processor And Display

The Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G are dual-SIM smartphones that run on ColorOS 16.5, based on Android 16.

The Pro model features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The screen also offers up to a 4,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 450 ppi pixel density, support for 1.07 billion colours and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness in HBM.

Meanwhile, the Oppo F35 5G comes with a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,372 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen offers 397 ppi pixel density, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and up to 1,400 nits peak brightness.

The Oppo F35 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset, while the standard model gets an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max SoC. Both smartphones feature an ARM Mali GPU and LPDDR4x RAM.

The Pro model comes with UFS 3.1 storage, while the Oppo F35 5G gets UFS 2.2 storage.

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Colours

The Oppo F35 Pro 5G is available in Sunset Orange, Twilight Brown and Wave Blue colour options. Meanwhile, the Oppo F35 5G comes in Mist Pink, Titanium Grey and Wave Blue.

Camera

The Oppo F35 series features a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus.

The Oppo F35 Pro 5G also gets dual-axis optical image stabilisation and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 116-degree field of view. The standard model, meanwhile, features a 2-megapixel monochrome camera.

Both smartphones are equipped with a 50-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture and 100-degree field of view, for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo F35 5G supports video recording of up to 2.5K resolution, while the Pro model can record videos at up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second.

Battery And Other Features

Both smartphones pack an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

For connectivity, the Oppo F35 series supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS. The phones also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security.

The Oppo F35 5G measures 159.1 x 75.8 x 8.8 mm and weighs around 205 grams. The Oppo F35 Pro 5G measures 162.6 x 77.6 x 8.4 mm and weighs around 210 grams.

Price In India

The Oppo F35 5G price in India starts at Rs 38,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 42,999.

The Oppo F35 Pro 5G starts at Rs 45,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs 49,999, while the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999.

Oppo is offering a 10% instant bank discount and a 10% exchange bonus to customers.

The new smartphones are set to go on sale in India later this month through Flipkart, Amazon and the Oppo online store.

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