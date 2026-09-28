Oppo F35 Series Launch: Date, Expected Price, Camera, Battery And Other Details

Oppo is gearing up to expand its F-series lineup in India with the upcoming F35 Pro 5G and F35 5G. The company has already teased the new series, while a recent report has revealed details about the possible launch date and specifications of the Pro model.



Oppo F35 Pro 5G India Launch Date



Oppo is expected to launch the F35 series in India soon, with the Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G likely to be part of the lineup. According to a report by Gadgets 360, the two smartphones could launch in India on October 5. Oppo has confirmed that the F35 series is coming to India through an official teaser, but the company has not yet announced the exact launch date. The October 5 date is based on a recent leak and should therefore be treated as unconfirmed for now.



Oppo F35 Pro 5G Specifications



According to Gadgets 360, the Oppo F35 Pro 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset. The phone is also expected to feature a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model could also get Rainstorm Touch support, which is designed to allow the screen to respond more reliably when it is wet. The smartphone is reportedly expected to feature a large 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging.



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Camera And Other Features



The Oppo F35 Pro 5G is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone could get a 50-megapixel front camera with Natural Tone support. The handset is also expected to come with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water. For thermal management, Gadgets 360 reports that the Pro model could feature a vapour chamber cooling system with a heat-dissipation area of around 5,000 sq mm.



Oppo F35 Pro 5G Price In India



The Oppo F35 Pro 5G is reportedly expected to be priced between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000 in India. However, this is a leaked price range and Oppo has not officially announced the pricing yet. The phone was earlier reported to be available in Blue and Orange colour options. Gadgets 360 reported that images of the purported retail box showed the two colour variants, although Oppo has not officially confirmed the colour names.



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