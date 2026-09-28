Ujjain Tense Over Demolition Of Mosque Portion, Protesters Clash With Police; Tear Gas Fired

A clash broke out between police and protesters in Ujjain on Monday over the demolition of a portion of the historic Shahi Masjid, as residents opposed the proposed road-widening project being undertaken ahead of the Simhastha Mela 2028.

As per reports, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation has initiated administrative action to remove part of the mosque complex as part of infrastructure expansion linked to preparations for the 2028 Simhastha, which is expected to attract millions of pilgrims.

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Around 272 structures have been identified for demolition as part of the wider road-widening exercise.

The removal of part of the mosque triggered the protest, which escalated when residents allegedly started throwing stones at security personnel and pushed through barricades. The violence prompted the police to use tear gas and a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, while Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed to assist local security forces. A heavy police force has been deployed in the area following the clashes following the agitated protest.

Community members have opposed the proposed action, describing the Shahi Masjid as a centuries-old Waqf property and a site of historical and religious significance. Protesters have argued that the administration should reconsider the project or choose alternative land for widening the road rather than affecting the mosque.

The legal dispute over the demolition notices has also been taken to court. The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court had earlier dismissed petitions challenging notices issued by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation, with a further hearing scheduled for September 28.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi opposed the proposed demolition and urged the state government to consider public and heritage concerns. He suggested acquiring land on the opposite side of the road as an alternative.

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The dispute stems from a 15-metre road-widening project along the 900-metre stretch from Kanthal Chauraha to Gopal Mandir for the 2028 religious festival, which requires the partial demolition of structures in its path.

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