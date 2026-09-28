Closure Notices For Rs 2 Lakh? Sanjay Raut Raises Allegations Against FDA Officials; Writes To Tukaram Mundhe

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has alleged that officials of Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are taking advantage of the intense crackdown on food safety and hygiene violations , which has triggered panic in the hotel and hospitality industry and led to allegations of widespread bribery within the department. Some officials in authoritative positions are demanding bribes from hotels and restaurants to avoid licence suspension during an ongoing food-safety crackdown.

In a three-page letter to FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Raut alleged that officials were using intensified enforcement action to threaten businesses and collect money. He claimed, "Before Mundhe became FDA commissioner, the rate card of closing notices was Rs 10-12k; after Mundhe created panic, the rate card has gone up to Rs 75K to Rs 2 lakh."

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Raut alleged that FDA offices in Bandra and Thane had become key locations for such demands. He also claimed that two designated officers in Thane collected Rs 17-18 lakh from a quick-commerce company to restore a suspended licence. These claims are allegations and have not been established as findings.

According to Raut, officials bypassed statutory procedures, including inspection notices, improvement notices and compliance periods, by threatening licence suspensions over minor issues like pests or expired stock. He alleged aggressive enforcement targeted smaller food businesses while larger companies leveraged corporate or political influence, urging Mundhe to investigate and restore departmental transparency.

He suggested that raids based on consumer complaints should be preceded by physical verification and urged the FDA to publish details of licence suspensions and restorations, including hearing dates and reasons, online.

At the same time, Raut praised Mundhe's crackdown on adulterated paneer, contaminated milk, unhygienic hotel kitchens and expired food products, saying strict enforcement was necessary to protect public health.

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Raut urged the commissioner to apply the same standards across sectors and ensure that no business receives preferential treatment. He has also forwarded his complaint to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking action over the alleged irregularities.

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