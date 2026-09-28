Vivo V80 Launch: What We Know About Expected Price, Camera, Display, Battery And Other Features

Vivo is gearing up to launch its new V80 smartphone in India, with the company already confirming several key details ahead of the launch. The phone is set to arrive on October 6 and is expected to focus on its display, camera and battery capabilities. While Vivo has revealed several specifications, the price of the smartphone is yet to be officially announced. A recent report has now tipped the possible pricing of the upcoming device.



Vivo V80 Display



The Vivo V80 will feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Vivo has also confirmed up to 5,000 nits of local peak brightness and 1.07 billion colours. The display will have slim 1.25mm bezels, while the phone will use a one-piece cold-carved glass design with a floating camera module.



Vivo V80 Camera



The Vivo V80 will come with a Zeiss-backed camera system. It will feature a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation and a 50-megapixel Night Telephoto camera. The telephoto camera supports 3x optical zoom and up to 100x zoom. At the front, the phone gets a 50-megapixel Group Selfie camera with a 92-degree field of view and autofocus. The phone will also support 4K Cinematic Video and 4K video recording at 60fps.



ALSO READ: Oppo F35 Series Launch: Date, Expected Price, Camera, Battery And Other Details



7200mAh Battery And Android 17



The Vivo V80 will pack a 7,200mAh battery with support for 90W FlashCharge. Vivo says the battery can provide up to 14 hours of navigation and up to 39.5 hours of local video playback. The smartphone will be the first V-Series model to ship with Android 17-based OriginOS 7. Vivo has also confirmed several AI-powered photography features, including AI Creative Camera, Live Sticker Collage and AI Diwali Portrait 2.0.



Vivo V80 Colours And Availability



The Vivo V80 will be available in three colour options: Sunrise Anthem, Horizon Blue and Stellar Black. Following its launch, the smartphone will be sold through Vivo's India website, Amazon, Flipkart and offline retail stores.



Vivo V80 Price In India



According to Gadgets 360, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Vivo V80 could have a box MRP of Rs 1,19,999. However, the publication notes that the actual selling price is generally lower than the box MRP..



The Vivo V80 will launch in India on October 6 with a 144Hz OLED display, Zeiss-backed cameras, a 7,200mAh battery and Android 17-based OriginOS 7. While Vivo has confirmed these specifications and the launch date, the final price is yet to be announced.



ALSO READ: Big Billion Day Sale: From iPhone And Realme To Motorola - Flipkart Teases Prices

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.