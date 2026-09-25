Oppo Price Hike: Prices Of These Models Reportedly Hiked By Rs 4,000

Oppo has revised the prices of several smartphones in India. The price increase affects models across the company's Reno and A series. The hike varies depending on the model and storage configuration, with some variants becoming up to Rs 4,000 more expensive. The revised prices are now listed on Oppo's official India website. Here is a look at the new prices of the affected Oppo smartphones.

Oppo Hikes Smartphone Prices In India

Oppo has reportedly increased the prices of four smartphones in India. The affected models include the Oppo Reno16c, Oppo A6 5G, Oppo A6x 5G and Oppo A6c. The revised prices range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000 depending on the model and configuration. The new prices are already listed on Oppo's official India website. However, the company has not announced an official reason for the latest price revisions.

Oppo Reno16c Gets Rs 4,000 Price Hike

The Oppo Reno16c has received a price increase of up to Rs 4,000 across its variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 52,999, up from Rs 49,999 earlier, marking a Rs 3,000 hike. The 8GB + 256GB variant has increased from Rs 53,999 to Rs 57,999. Meanwhile, the top end 12GB + 256GB model now costs Rs 62,999, up from Rs 59,999 earlier.

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Oppo A6 5G New Price

The Oppo A6 5G has also become more expensive across its three variants. The 4GB + 128GB model now costs Rs 29,999, compared with Rs 28,999 previously. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 31,999, while the 6GB + 256GB model now costs Rs 35,999. The latter has seen the biggest increase, going up from Rs 31,999 earlier.

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Oppo A6x 5G Price Revised

The Oppo A6x 5G has received a price increase across all three configurations. The 4GB + 64GB variant is now priced at Rs 19,999, up from Rs 18,999. The 4GB + 128GB model has increased from Rs 21,999 to Rs 23,999, while the 6GB + 128GB variant now costs Rs 26,999, compared with Rs 24,999 earlier.

Oppo A6c Gets Rs 1,000 Price Hike

The Oppo A6c has received the smallest price increase among the four models. Both variants are now Rs 1,000 more expensive. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 17,999, up from Rs 16,999. The 4GB + 128GB model now costs Rs 19,999, compared with Rs 18,999 previously.

Why Has Oppo Increased Prices?

Oppo has not officially explained the reason behind the latest price revisions. The hikes come at a time when several smartphone makers have increased prices on selected models in India. Recent industry reports have linked some of these price increases to higher memory and component costs. However, this has not been confirmed by Oppo as the reason for the latest revisions. Oppo has increased the prices of the Reno16c, A6 5G, A6x 5G and A6c in India, with hikes ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000. The Reno16c and A6 5G have received the biggest increases on select variants, while the A6c has become Rs 1,000 more expensive across both models. The revised prices are now listed on Oppo's India website.

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