Mivi One 5G Launched: Price, Camera, Display, Battery, Features And More

Mivi has launched its first smartphone in India, marking the company's entry into the smartphone market.

The Mivi One 5G is being sold exclusively through Flipkart and comes with a Snapdragon 5G platform. The company, which is known for its audio products, has developed the smartphone in India and will manufacture it through its Hyderabad facility. Mivi has partnered with Qualcomm, Flipkart and Google for the smartphone.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Mivi One 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM, giving buyers three memory options to choose from. The phone comes with 128GB of internal storage across all variants. This means buyers do not have to choose between different storage capacities, with the main difference between the variants being the amount of RAM.

Battery And Android 16

One of the major highlights of the Mivi One 5G is its 6,000mAh battery. Mivi says the battery is designed to provide longer usage, making it suitable for users who spend considerable time watching videos, browsing the web and using social media. The smartphone runs on Android 16 and offers what Mivi describes as a pure Android experience. The company has highlighted the software as one of the key features of the phone.

ALSO READ: OpenAI Agent Hacked Australian Government Website, PM Anthony Albanese Says

Mivi One 5G: Camera

The Mivi One 5G features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera. The Flipkart listing also confirms an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The company has focused on the 50-megapixel camera as one of the main photography features of the smartphone.

Mivi One 5G: Display

The smartphone comes with a 6.75-inch display. The screen is paired with a waterdrop-style notch for the front camera. Mivi has positioned the larger display as part of the phone's everyday entertainment experience.

Mivi One 5G: Colours And Design

The Mivi One 5G features a simple design with two large circular camera rings placed vertically on the rear panel. The Flipkart listing shows the phone in multiple colour options, Pink, Blue, Green and Burgundy colour options available. The phone has a USB Type-C port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking and security.

Mivi Care+ Support

Mivi has also introduced Mivi Care+ for the One 5G. The company is offering a one-year standard warranty along with a seven-day replacement policy. Mivi says it has more than 500 authorised service centres in India and will provide doorstep pickup and return service across more than 19,000 PIN codes.

Mivi One 5G Price In India

The Mivi One 5G is available in three RAM configurations, while all variants come with 128GB of storage. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs 14,999, while the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,499.

Flipkart is also showing bank offers on the phone, including a Rs 650 discount with select Flipkart Axis Bank and Flipkart SBI cards. An exchange offer of up to Rs 9,800 is also listed, although the actual exchange value can vary depending on the old device and pincode.

The Mivi One 5G marks the company's entry into India's smartphone market with a starting price of Rs 12,999. Its key specifications include a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera, 8-megapixel front camera and a 6,000mAh battery. Mivi is targeting buyers looking for a budget 5G smartphone.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Confirms 18 Pro Series Going Global, Ending China Exclusivity

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.