Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Viral Video: Donald Trump Winces At B-1 Bomber Noise, Xi Jinping Remains Unfazed

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump personally greeted Xi and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan as they arrived in the US.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Viral Video: Donald Trump Winces At B-1 Bomber Noise, Xi Jinping Remains Unfazed
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping participate in an arrival ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md
PTI

A video of US President Donald Trump wincing at the noise of B-1 bombers during Chinese President Xi Jinping's arrival in Washington has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Trump appears to wince as the B-1 bombers fly overhead during the arrival ceremony on Wednesday, while Xi Jinping remains unfazed by the noise.

Trump welcomed Xi at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday evening, taking the unusual step of greeting the Chinese leader on the tarmac. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump personally greeted Xi and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan as they arrived in the US.

Xi's arrival ceremony included a 100-foot-long red carpet, US service members, a military flyover by two B-1 bombers, and the presentation of the US and Chinese flags and national anthems.

The US Air Force band also performed on the tarmac as the two leaders exchanged greetings.

Xi's visit marks his first trip to Washington since 2015 and comes as the two leaders prepare to discuss trade, technology, artificial intelligence, military ties, Iran, Taiwan, the Russia-Ukraine war and other geopolitical issues.

The visit is also the second summit meeting between Xi and Trump in less than six months.

ALSO READ: China, US Should Be 'Partners Rather Than Rivals', Says Xi Jinping

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Stock Market Crash News Highlights Today: Nifty Settles Below 23,100, Sensex Ends 1,200 Points Lower

Stock Market Crash News Highlights Today: Nifty Settles Below 23,100, Sensex Ends 1,200 Points Lower

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com