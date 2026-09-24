NSE Plans Single Portfolio View for 13 Crore Investors, Monetisation Undecided

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is working on a comprehensive, mobile-first framework that could bring investors' trading data, portfolio information and analytics under a single platform, NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan told NDTV Profit.

Speaking after the NSE share listing on Thursday, Chauhan said the exchange's recently launched data pages are only “one small part” of a broader portfolio management framework that NSE is developing. The proposed system will eventually combine multiple tools and data sources to provide investors with a consolidated view of their market activity.

Under the framework, investors could potentially access their orders placed through different members, trades executed over the past several years and portfolio-related insights in one place. NSE also plans to provide analytics that can help investors assess how their investments have performed and explore alternative scenarios, Chauhan said.

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“If you had bought something else, some sold something else, what would have happened? What market has done?” Chauhan said, outlining the kind of analysis that could eventually be made available to users.

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The initiative is being designed primarily for mobile devices, reflecting the growing preference for accessing financial information through smartphones. Chauhan said the same data and screening capabilities currently available on NSE's platforms would eventually be made available seamlessly on mobile.

According to Chauhan, NSE's data ecosystem could be used to provide deeper decision-making and analytical tools to its vast investor base. He said the exchange currently has access to data connected to around 27 crore accounts and 13 crore unique investors.

The exchange is currently treating several of these initiatives as experiments, with the possibility of expanding features that gain traction among users.

Asked whether NSE plans to monetise the new portfolio and analytics framework, Chauhan said the decision has not yet been made.

“It remains to be seen,” he said, adding that NSE's approach is to seed multiple initiatives first and allow its business team to determine how successful offerings could eventually be commercialised.

Earlier, NSE shares were listed at Rs 1,800 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 0.84% to the issue price of Rs 1,785 per share.

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