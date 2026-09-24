PB Fintech Loses Rs 25,000 Crore Market Cap As Shares Price Plunges 32%

PB Fintech Share Price Today: PB Fintech shares came under heavy selling pressure on Thursday, September 24, 2026, with the stock plunging up to 32% to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 1,285.20 per share.

PB Fintech Sees Biggest Intraday Fall

The stock, in the process, eroded nearly Rs 25,000 crore from the company's market capitalisation. At last check, PB Fintech's market capitalisation stood at Rs 59,472.98 crore.

The 52-week high of PB Fintech is Rs 1,963.00, while its 52-week low stands at Rs 1,285.20.

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Why Is PB Fintech Stock Down?

The sharp decline in PB Fintech shares came after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) proposed sweeping changes to insurance distribution regulations.

The regulator has suggested a five-year glide path to cap company-level Expenses of Management (EoM), along with mandatory cost audits and public disclosure.

IRDAI has also proposed explicit caps on distributor commissions and rewards, with all payments made to distributors to be considered under the proposed framework.

The proposed changes have raised concerns over their potential impact on insurance distributors such as PB Fintech.

How Will the Proposed Rules Impact PB Fintech?

The proposed regulations could weigh on PB Fintech as tighter commission caps may affect distribution revenues and put pressure on the company's revenue growth and margins. The changes could also result in lower take rates across key insurance segments, depending on the final regulatory framework and its implementation.

What Are Brokerages Saying About PB Fintech?

Jefferies on Insurance

Jefferies said the proposed IRDAI distribution regulations are negative for distributors but neutral for insurers. The brokerage expects the proposals to result in commission cuts of around one-half to one-third in health, term and motor insurance.

Jefferies flagged PB Fintech as being at risk from the proposed changes and said a 10% cut in new business commission rates could translate into a 10-12% fall in the company's earnings.

Bernstein on Insurance

Bernstein said PB Fintech could be the most impacted by the proposed changes. The brokerage noted that health insurance take rates could be more than halved, while term insurance commissions could see deep deferrals and motor insurance take rates could collapse.

According to Bernstein, the proposed commission and distribution changes could have a particularly significant impact on PB Fintech, making the regulatory proposals a key near-term factor for the stock.

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