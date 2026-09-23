Xiaomi Confirms 18 Pro Series Going Global, Ending China Exclusivity

Xiaomi has said that the Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max will be sold outside China this year. The phones were launched in China on September 23, 2026. Soon after, Xiaomi posted on its official X account that the series is "going global this year."

The company also says these are the world's first phones with Qualcomm's new "Dual 8 Elites" chips. That name refers to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series.

Things went another way in 2025. Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max that September, but only the regular Xiaomi 17 went on sale globally. The two Pro models stayed in China. This time, both the 18 Pro and the 18 Pro Max are meant for buyers abroad.

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Xiaomi India has posted that the Xiaomi 18 Pro is "going global" and "coming soon." That hints India could be one of the first markets to get the phone. It is not yet known whether the Pro Max will come to India too. The Xiaomi 18 Pro series will face the Oppo Find X10 series and the Vivo X500 series, both of which are also expected to launch globally in the next few days.

Xiaomi 18 Pro series specifications

The Xiaomi 18 Pro has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, and the 18 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch one. Both screens run at 1-120Hz with LTPO technology. They reach a peak brightness of 4,000 nits and have a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. Each phone also has a second small display on the back.

The 18 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip. The 18 Pro Max uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, which is the stronger of the two. Both phones come with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The Pro has a 7,000mAh battery, while the Pro Max has an 8,500mAh one. Both phones charge at 100W with a wire and 50W wirelessly.

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Both phones have the same camera setup, tuned with Leica. On the back there is a 200-megapixel main camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. There is also a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The front camera for selfies is 50 megapixels. The phones run HyperOS 4, which is built on Android 17.x

Price and launch date

Xiaomi has not shared global prices or launch dates yet. More details on the international launch should come in the next few weeks.

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