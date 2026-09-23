Amazon Upgrades Seller Assistant With AI Automation, Launches Plugin For Quick And Claude

Amazon.com Inc. is upgrading its AI-powered Seller Assistant with persistent memory and automated workflows, while launching a new plugin that allows sellers to use Amazon business data through external AI tools.

The company said the upgraded Seller Assistant can now remember a seller's pricing patterns, inventory cycles and growth goals, enabling it to provide more personalised recommendations over time.

The AI assistant can analyse data across inventory, advertising, listings and compliance, and provide recommendations based on connections between different aspects of a seller's business.

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Amazon is also introducing workflows that can continuously monitor business conditions and execute routine tasks based on seller-defined instructions and guardrails.

For instance, sellers can set up workflows to monitor product ratings, inventory levels or competitive pricing. Depending on the permissions set by the seller, the system can either provide recommendations or take actions on their behalf.

Amazon said every action taken through these workflows will be recorded through an audit trail, while sellers retain control over approvals.

The company has also introduced pre-built workflows for monitoring account health, summarising orders, analysing pricing trends and identifying product expansion opportunities.

Amazon is launching its new Selling Partner plugin first with Amazon Quick and in beta with Anthropic's Claude.

The plugin allows sellers to connect Amazon data, including listing information, performance metrics, inventory levels and sales analytics, with the AI tools they already use.

The integration goes beyond simply accessing data. Sellers can use external AI agents to analyse their Amazon business and, subject to approval, take actions such as adjusting prices or managing listings.

Amazon said the plugin will maintain safeguards around data access, human approval and audit trails.

The plugin is currently available in beta to sellers in Amazon's US stores, with international expansion planned.

Amazon said every primary account holder globally can sign up for a free 12-month Amazon Quick Plus subscription through Dec. 31, 2026. Primary account holders can also nominate two additional co-workers for a free year.

Amazon Quick can combine Amazon seller data with information from areas such as finance, marketing and manufacturing, allowing sellers to build specialised AI agents for tasks including pricing, listings and inventory management.

The Selling Partner plugin is also available in beta for Anthropic's Claude. Amazon said sellers can connect their Amazon accounts to Claude without coding.

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Amazon launched Seller Assistant in 2023. According to the company, its agentic capabilities have since been rolled out to more than 90% of Amazon's selling partners worldwide in their native language.

Amazon said Seller Assistant now has hundreds of thousands of active users, with sellers accepting its recommendations more than 90% of the time.

The company said it plans to expand the Selling Partner plugin to additional third-party AI tools, allowing sellers to access Amazon-related insights and automation across the platforms they already use.

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