OM Postponed: Dhanush Shifts Release To Avoid Clash Rajinikanth's Jailer 2

Dhanush and Mammootty's upcoming Tamil film OM has hit a change in its release plans. The makers have decided to postpone the action-thriller, with Dhanush sharing the reason behind the decision.

OM was earlier scheduled to arrive worldwide on October 16, 2026. However, Dhanush has now confirmed that the film will not release on that date.

In a post on X, Dhanush explained that Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is scheduled to release on October 15, just a day before OM. He said the team decided to postpone their film out of respect for Rajinikanth.

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Dhanush also confirmed that OM will not release during Deepavali this year. Suriya's upcoming film Scene has already been announced for the festival release window. According to Dhanush, the team had announced the Deepavali date first, and the makers of OM wanted to respect that decision.

The new release date for OM will be announced soon.

OM Features Dhanush And Mammootty

OM: Chapter 1 (Udhiram - The Blood Wood) stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela. The film is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and is backed by Wunderbar Films and R Take Studios. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music for the project.

The film is described as an action-thriller inspired by real-life events, while details about its storyline have largely been kept under wraps.

OM Team Celebrates National Awards

The film's lead actors and members of its creative team have also had a notable year at the National Film Awards. Mammootty won the Best Actor award for Bramayugam. Dhanush received a Special Mention for his performance in Captain Miller, while his film Raayan won Best Tamil Film.

Director Rajkumar Periasamy was honoured with the Best Director award for Amaran, while editor R Kalaivanan received the National Award for Best Editing for the same film.

Dhanush was last seen in Kara this year and will soon also star in Thamizh Murugan apart from OM. Meanwhile, Mammootty has several Malayalam projects lined up, including Law and Order, Padayaatra and Mattancherry Mafia.

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