Accept Hormuz Route Agreed With Oman, End All Sanctions: Iran Lays Down Conditions Before US

Iran has laid out a set of conditions for reviving diplomatic engagement with the United States, including accepting a safe shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz agreed upon with Oman, ending sanctions and halting US military actions.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the conditions were conveyed to the US through Qatari mediation during a fresh exchange of messages on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The discussions, which lasted about two hours, were aimed at clarifying Iran's position on a possible return to diplomacy, the spokesperson said in a post on X.

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Iran's demands include an end to what it described as US aggressive actions, including a naval blockade, as well as an end to economic sanctions, which Tehran termed economic terrorism.

The conditions also call for a ceasefire on all fronts and the release of Iranian assets that have been frozen or restricted.

A key demand is that Washington accept safe shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz "in the manner agreed upon between the two coastal governments", according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Iran said its positions had been communicated clearly to the US side, leaving no doubt or ambiguity and providing no grounds for further excuses or pretexts.

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The latest exchange comes amid heightened focus on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies.

The Iranian president earlier while addressing the UN General Assembly on Wednesday said Tehran was prepared for dialogue, diplomacy and negotiations, but rejected what he described as negotiations conducted under the language of force.

“Iran extends its hand towards the world,” Pezeshkian said, adding that Tehran's outreach was “not out of weakness” but reflected its belief in its own strength and resilience.

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