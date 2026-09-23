'Groveling Never Satisfies A Bully': Iran FM Hits Out At Europe For Supporting US-Israeli 'War Crimes'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned European officials of what he described as the long-term consequences of supporting US and Israeli military actions in Gaza and Iran.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Araghchi said he had raised the issue during meetings with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and other European counterparts. He also criticised NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, saying that “groveling never satisfies a bully.”

Araghchi's comments came as, according to reports, Iran is holding a series of diplomatic meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

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He met several foreign ministers, including his counterparts from Iraq, Qatar, Greece and Azerbaijan.

The talks focused on efforts to end the US-Iran conflict, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and concerns over the situation inside Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz has been a focus of discussion for diplomats, with European officials demanding freedom of navigation through the strategically important waterway.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that he could obliterate Iran if there is no deal to end the war -- but suggested a deal could be reached soon amid a diplomatic drive at the United Nations.

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"I have a big decision to make," Trump said in a speech at the UN General Assembly in ‌New York.

"Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before?... Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?" he added.

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