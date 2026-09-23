The Paradise Day 1 Advance Booking: Nani Film Creates Strong Buzz With Pre-Release Ticket Sales

The Paradise is seeing strong demand in advance bookings across key cities as the Nani starrer gears up for its release on Thursday.

The Telugu film has recorded Rs 23.23 crore in India-tracked advance bookings so far. A total of 1,039,287 tickets have been booked across 9,966 shows in 2,147 theatres spanning 867 cities. The film has recorded 34.3% occupancy, with 219 housefull and 2,092 fast-filling shows, according to TrackTollywood.

Telugu leads the advance booking with Rs 21.99 crore and 42.6% occupancy. Hindi follows with Rs 63.78 lakh, while Tamil has recorded Rs 60.15 lakh. Malayalam and Kannada have registered Rs 12,143 and Rs 1,320, respectively.

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In terms of formats, 2D leads with Rs 22.85 crore, followed by Dolby Cinema 2D at Rs 22.46 lakh, 4DX at Rs 8.32 lakh and EPIQ at Rs 6.72 lakh.

City-State Wise Advance Booking

Based on TrackTollywood data, Hyderabad leads the city-wise advance booking with Rs 8.94 crore, followed by Bengaluru at Rs 2.02 crore and Vizag at Rs 1.33 crore. Vijayawada, Chennai, Warangal and Guntur have recorded Rs 76.65 lakh, Rs 59.38 lakh, Rs 43.70 lakh and Rs 34.59 lakh, respectively.

At the state level, Telangana leads with Rs 11.46 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh at Rs 7.16 crore and Karnataka at Rs 2.34 crore. Tamil Nadu has recorded Rs 96.91 lakh, while Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh have registered decent ticket sales.

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About The Paradise

The Paradise follows a marginalised tribe as they fight for identity, justice and recognition. The film explores themes of resistance, sacrifice and family.

Alongside Nani, the cast includes Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Easwari Rao, Sampoornesh Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Raja Ravindra, MS Chowdary and Ram Jagan. The film is produced by SLV Cinemas, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Initially scheduled for March 26, The Paradise was postponed twice and will now release in theatres on September 24, 2026. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, English and Spanish.

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