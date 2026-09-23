Avengers: Endgame: Encore Advance Booking: Marvel Fans Show Strong Interest As Epic Returns To Theatres

Avengers: Endgame: Encore is bringing back the excitement of one of Marvel's most memorable films. With its return to theatres, fans are getting ready to relive the epic story on the big screen.

Opening Day Advance Booking

Avengers: Endgame: Encore has earned Rs 4.85 crore from opening-day advance bookings so far. According to TrackTollywood, 138,091 tickets have been sold across 2,054 shows in 843 theatres across 240 cities. The film has recorded 25.4% occupancy, with 48 housefull and 336 fast-filling shows.

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English leads with Rs 3.96 crore at 33.9% occupancy, followed by Hindi at Rs 30.91 lakh, Telugu at Rs 30.59 lakh, Infinity Vision - English at Rs 14.48 lakh and Tamil at Rs 13.40 lakh.

IMAX 2D leads the formats with Rs 1.48 crore at 49.2% occupancy, followed by 3D at Rs 1.16 crore, MS-Infinity Vision 3D at Rs 1.02 crore and 4DX 3D at Rs 35.23 lakh.

At the state level, Tamil Nadu leads with Rs 79.52 lakh at 44.8% occupancy. Maharashtra has registered Rs 78.29 lakh, followed by Karnataka at Rs 74.69 lakh and Haryana at Rs 74.55 lakh, with the latter recording 28.6% occupancy.

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About Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame centres on the surviving Avengers as they come together to reverse the devastation caused by Thanos, who wiped out half of all life in the universe. The heroes embark on a final mission to restore what was lost and reunite with their loved ones.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the film was written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and produced by Kevin Feige. The ensemble cast features Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

Based on the Avengers comics created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Avengers: Endgame was originally released in theatres on April 26, 2019. According to Sacnilk, the film grossed around $2.799 billion worldwide during its original theatrical run.

Avengers: Endgame: Encore is set to return to Indian theatres on September 25, 2026, giving audiences another chance to experience the Marvel epic on the big screen.

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