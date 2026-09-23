The Love Hypothesis Reviews: Netizens Praise Lili Reinhart, Tom Bateman Chemistry, Romance, Banter

Romantic comedies often bring together familiar emotions, awkward encounters and unexpected chemistry. The Love Hypothesis takes these elements into the world of academia, adapting a popular romance novel for the screen.
The film follows Olive Smith, a PhD student, and Dr Adam Carlsen, a professor who enter a fake relationship. What begins as a pretend arrangement gradually becomes complicated as their feelings for each other grow.
The story combines the fake-dating trope with an academic setting, while also exploring Olive's friendship with Anh and the professional world surrounding the two protagonists.
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The Love Hypothesis Reviews
The Love Hypothesis has received positive reactions on X, with viewers praising Lili Reinhart's and Tom Bateman's chemistry and romance. Let's see what viewers had to say about the film.
i hate how attatched i get to stuff… waited months for this film and now I've finished i feel lost…— Em ????♀️ (@chensbradf0rd) September 23, 2026
it was so perfect???????????? #thelovehypothesis pic.twitter.com/3yjPfSQqXF
they are so sweet cute and i love their flirting so much like ???? #TheLoveHypothesis pic.twitter.com/ILsAL8Nd5D— sole (@bursinbestie) September 23, 2026
This man wanted to just hold the love of his life's hand, he couldn't believe his luck ????❤️ #thelovehypothesis pic.twitter.com/Tg7KZbynm0— Bell ???? (@BellamyKeppner) September 23, 2026
every time adam goes into “touch her and i'll kill you” mode? yeah, that's my weaknes— ???????????? .... (@TaylorS18751) September 23, 2026
.#thelovehypothesis.
pic.twitter.com/7oZ2zhPBGW
"you're edible olive" "i wish you could see yourself the way i see you" "adam come here" CHAPTER 16 MEAL WAS TOO GOOD #thelovehypothesis pic.twitter.com/8Gl9gPeKKO— siya (@petaldupe) September 23, 2026
my favorite small detail: them playing an evil tune whenever adam was doing a purposeful walk/entrance ???????? it was so hilarious #thelovehypothesis pic.twitter.com/Le83MYytLT— lo ✿ the love hypothesis spoilers!! (@nicoughlans) September 23, 2026
This scene was even better than it was teased! Their banter and awkward back and forth. Adam's snarkyness!! Him pretending not to know her when he has been in love with her years! Romcom peak!!! #thelovehypothesis pic.twitter.com/IuYAve2c9O— Bell ???? (@BellamyKeppner) September 23, 2026
him crying! her crying! me crying! #TheLoveHypothesis pic.twitter.com/YRbSI8OivJ— millie⁷ viu o bts +7x (@missingyoongiii) September 23, 2026
OMG!!!! ???? HOW???? HOW ARE THEY SO APT?????? THEH JUST SHOOK THE BOOK AND THEY FELL DOWN IRL????? ????????????????????????????????#theLoveHypothesis pic.twitter.com/3pZvOAvohW— ???? (@stfuwhatsoever) September 23, 2026
im giggling and sobbing at the same time i can't believe im watching the movie right now ???????????????????????????????????????????? #thelovehypothesis pic.twitter.com/GFICPDZWMP— siya (@petaldupe) September 23, 2026
The Love Hypothesis Cast And Makers
Lili Reinhart plays Olive Smith, while Tom Bateman portrays Dr Adam Carlsen. The supporting cast includes Rachel Marsh as Anh, Jaboukie Young-White as Malcolm, Nicholas Duvernay as Jeremy and Arty Froushan as Tom.
Directed by Claire Scanlon, the film has a screenplay by Sarah Rothschild and is based on Ali Hazelwood's novel of the same name. Elizabeth Cantillon has produced the film, with MRC, Bisous Pictures and The Cantillon Company serving as the production companies.
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The Love Hypothesis Release Date
The Love Hypothesis premiered on Prime Video on September 23, 2026.
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