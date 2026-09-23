The Love Hypothesis Reviews: Netizens Praise Lili Reinhart, Tom Bateman Chemistry, Romance, Banter

Romantic comedies often bring together familiar emotions, awkward encounters and unexpected chemistry. The Love Hypothesis takes these elements into the world of academia, adapting a popular romance novel for the screen.

The film follows Olive Smith, a PhD student, and Dr Adam Carlsen, a professor who enter a fake relationship. What begins as a pretend arrangement gradually becomes complicated as their feelings for each other grow.

The story combines the fake-dating trope with an academic setting, while also exploring Olive's friendship with Anh and the professional world surrounding the two protagonists.

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The Love Hypothesis Reviews

The Love Hypothesis has received positive reactions on X, with viewers praising Lili Reinhart's and Tom Bateman's chemistry and romance. Let's see what viewers had to say about the film.

The Love Hypothesis Cast And Makers

Lili Reinhart plays Olive Smith, while Tom Bateman portrays Dr Adam Carlsen. The supporting cast includes Rachel Marsh as Anh, Jaboukie Young-White as Malcolm, Nicholas Duvernay as Jeremy and Arty Froushan as Tom.

Directed by Claire Scanlon, the film has a screenplay by Sarah Rothschild and is based on Ali Hazelwood's novel of the same name. Elizabeth Cantillon has produced the film, with MRC, Bisous Pictures and The Cantillon Company serving as the production companies.

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The Love Hypothesis Release Date

The Love Hypothesis premiered on Prime Video on September 23, 2026.

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