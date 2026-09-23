Anant Chaturdashi 2026: Date, Puja Muhurat, Tithi, Vrat, Puja Vidhi And Visarjan Time

Anant Chaturdashi 2026 will be observed on Friday, September 25. The festival is dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his Anant form and is marked by the worship of the deity, observance of the Anant Chaturdashi vrat and tying of the Anant Sutra. The day also marks the culmination of the 10-day Ganeshotsav, with many devotees performing Ganesh Visarjan.

According to Hindu tradition, devotees worship Lord Vishnu, Goddess Yamuna and Sheshnag on Anant Chaturdashi. The Anant Sutra, a sacred thread associated with Lord Vishnu's Anant form, is also worshipped and tied as part of the ritual, according to Drik Panchang.

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Anant Chaturdashi 2026: Puja Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Anant Chaturdashi Puja Muhurat is from 06:11 a.m. to 11:06 p.m. The puja muhurat lasts 16 hours and 55 minutes.

Devotees observing the Anant Chaturdashi vrat traditionally perform Vishnu Puja during the day and tie the Anant Sutra after the worship.

Anant Chaturdashi 2026: Chaturdashi Tithi

The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24 and ends at 11:06 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25.

Anant Chaturdashi 2026: Ganesh Visarjan Time

According to Drik Panchang, these are the Ganesh Visarjan muhurats for Mumbai on Friday, September 25, 2026:

Mumbai Visarjan Muhurat

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 06:28 AM to 10:59 AM

06:28 AM to 10:59 AM Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 12:30 PM to 02:01 PM

12:30 PM to 02:01 PM Afternoon Muhurat (Chara) - 05:02 PM to 06:32 PM

05:02 PM to 06:32 PM Night Muhurat (Labha) - 09:31 PM to 11:01 PM

09:31 PM to 11:01 PM Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 12:30 AM to 04:59 AM, Sept. 26

Delhi Visarjan Muhurat

The timings for Delhi are:

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 06:11 AM to 10:42 AM

06:11 AM to 10:42 AM Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 12:13 PM to 01:43 PM

12:13 PM to 01:43 PM Afternoon Muhurat (Chara) - 04:44 PM to 06:14 PM

- 04:44 PM to 06:14 PM Night Muhurat (Labha) - 09:14 PM to 10:43 PM

09:14 PM to 10:43 PM Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 12:13 AM to 04:42 AM, Sept. 26

Ganesh Visarjan timings may vary by city and local Panchang calculations.

Anant Chaturdashi 2026 Puja Vidhi

Devotees observing Anant Chaturdashi begin the day by taking a bath and preparing a clean space for the puja. Lord Vishnu is worshipped in his Anant form, with devotees offering flowers, fruits, incense and other traditional puja items. Goddess Yamuna and Sheshnag are also associated with the day's worship.

A key part of the ritual is the Anant Sutra, which is worshipped along with the deity before being tied on the arm. Devotees may also recite Vishnu mantras or prayers during the puja. The exact rituals can vary among families and regional traditions.

Anant Chaturdashi 2026 Vrat

Anant Chaturdashi vrat is observed by devotees seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu and praying for stability, prosperity and well-being. Traditionally, devotees observing the vrat follow a fast during the day and perform Vishnu Puja during the prescribed muhurat.

The fast is associated with the worship of Vishnu in his Anant form and the Anant Sutra ritual. Those observing the vrat can follow the food and fasting practices prescribed by their family tradition or local Panchang.

Anant Sutra: Significance And How To Tie It

The Anant Sutra is a sacred thread associated with the worship of Lord Vishnu on Anant Chaturdashi. Traditionally, the thread is prepared with 14 knots, which are regarded as a symbolic representation of the 14 worlds in Hindu cosmology.

After completing the Vishnu Puja, devotees worship the thread and tie it on their arm. The ritual is traditionally seen as an expression of devotion to Lord Vishnu and a reminder of the Anant form of the deity. The colour, method of preparing the thread and the manner of tying it can differ according to regional and family customs.

Anant Chaturdashi 2026 Significance

Anant Chaturdashi has significance in Hindu tradition as a day dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his Anant form. The word 'Anant' refers to the infinite or eternal, and the day's rituals centre on devotion, the Anant Sutra and the observance of the vrat.

The festival also has a major place in the annual Ganeshotsav calendar. Anant Chaturdashi coincides with the culmination of the 10-day Ganesh festival, making it an important day for devotees who perform Ganesh Visarjan. While some households and communities immerse Ganesha idols earlier during the festival, many major public celebrations conclude with visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi.

Anant Chaturdashi 2026 FAQs

When Is Anant Chaturdashi 2026?

Anant Chaturdashi will be observed on Friday, September 25, 2026. The festival is dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his Anant form and also marks the culmination of the 10-day Ganeshotsav.

What Is The Anant Chaturdashi Puja Muhurat In 2026?

According to Drik Panchang, the Anant Chaturdashi Puja Muhurat is from 06:11 a.m. to 11:06 p.m. on September 25, 2026. The duration of the muhurat is 16 hours and 55 minutes.

When Is Ganesh Visarjan On Anant Chaturdashi 2026?

Ganesh Visarjan will be performed on Friday, September 25, 2026, by devotees observing the 10-day Ganeshotsav. The auspicious visarjan timings vary by city. For Mumbai, the available muhurats range from 06:28 a.m. on September 25 to 04:59 a.m. on September 26.

What Is The significance Of Anant Sutra?

Anant Sutra is a sacred thread associated with the worship of Lord Vishnu in his Anant form. Traditionally, the thread is prepared with 14 knots and is worshipped before being tied on the arm as part of the Anant Chaturdashi ritual. The practice and related customs may vary across families and regions.

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