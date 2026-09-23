'No Real Moats': The Big Short's Steve Eisman Says AI Giants Are Faking A Crisis To Stop Competition

- Steve Eisman, known for betting against the 2008 subprime crisis, focuses on AI now
- He criticizes OpenAI and Anthropic for lacking strong competitive barriers
- Eisman claims these companies seek regulation to protect their market positions
Steve Eisman, the investor who famously bet against the US subprime mortgage market ahead of the 2008 global financial crisis, has turned his attention to artificial intelligence.
Eisman has criticised OpenAI and Anthropic, arguing that the two AI companies do not have strong competitive barriers around their businesses and are pushing for regulation that could ultimately strengthen their market positions.
“I think these companies are very nervous. They realize that there are no real moats around their businesses, and they are trying to manufacture a crisis that will lead to regulation, regulation they believe they can then manipulate to create those moats and establish the duopoly they want. That's what I think is going on,” Eisman said.
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Steve Eisman - best known for identifying weaknesses in the U.S. subprime mortgage market before the 2008 Global Financial Crisis hit home - and who bet against mortgage-backed securities successfully back then, is back! Now he's point blank clear on OpenAI and Anthropic - 'they… pic.twitter.com/KvbuwhV81G— Sandeep Manudhane (@sandeep_PT) September 22, 2026
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