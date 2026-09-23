SBI Card Now Offers FD-Backed Secured Credit Cards On YONO In '10 Minutes'

SBI Card has introduced a new fixed deposit-backed secured credit card on the SBI YONO platform, allowing customers to complete the application process digitally without paperwork.

In a press release, the company said the new Advantage SBI Card can be accessed through a fully digital journey and obtained in about 10 minutes.

The offering is aimed at customers seeking access to secured credit through a card backed by a fixed deposit. By linking the card to an FD, SBI Card is positioning the product as an entry point for customers looking to establish or strengthen their credit profile.

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The new facility brings four SBI Card variants to the YONO platform, SBI Card ELITE, SBI Card PRIME, SimplyCLICK SBI Card and SimplySAVE SBI Card. Customers can apply through the digital process rather than relying on a conventional application journey.

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SBI Card Managing Director and CEO Salila Pande said the initiative is designed to make secured credit cards easier to access, with the company focusing on a simpler and more convenient digital experience.

The launch brings together SBI Card's credit-card portfolio with SBI's YONO digital platform. The company said the initiative is intended to expand access to formal credit while giving customers a digital route to a card backed by their fixed deposit.

SBI Card said the new process reflects its broader focus on technology-led customer journeys and integrated financial services. The company had more than 22 million cards in force, according to the company information provided with the announcement.

SBI Card and Payment Services is a subsidiary of State Bank of India and operates a portfolio covering lifestyle, rewards, travel and fuel, banking partnership and corporate cards. The company reported Rs 2,167 crore in profit for FY26, up from Rs 1,916 crore a year earlier.

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The launch also adds another digital credit offering to SBI Card's expanding product portfolio as the company continues to build technology-driven application and servicing journeys.

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