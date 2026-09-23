Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Rs 1 Lakh Invested Six Years Ago In This Stock Is Now Worth Rs 25.6 Lakh

From Rs 2,728 crore revenue and Rs 18 crore PAT in FY21 to Rs 10,061 crore revenue and Rs 598 crore PAT in FY26, this infrastructure company underwent a significant financial transformation during its multibagger run.

Read Time: 4 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Rs 1 Lakh Invested Six Years Ago In This Stock Is Now Worth Rs 25.6 Lakh
The company, earlier known as ITD Cementation India Limited, was later rebranded as Cemindia Projects Ltd.
(Photo: Unsplash)

A Rs 1 lakh investment made in this stock six years ago would now be worth around Rs 25.6 lakh, reflecting a 25.6-fold increase in value. However, it is not just a mere stock price rally; rather, this multibagger run coincides with a sharp improvement in the company's scale, profitability, order book, and return ratios, while its business mix has also expanded into newer infrastructure segments.

The company, earlier known as ITD Cementation India Limited, was rebranded as Cemindia Projects Ltd. after being acquired by an Adani Group entity in May 2025.

It is engaged in heavy civil, infrastructure, and EPC work with operations across eight verticals. Its businesses span maritime structures, urban infrastructure, highways, industrial projects, data centres, hydro and tunnels, specialist engineering, and water and wastewater infrastructure.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Profitability Became A Bigger Part Of The Story

Over the years, the business has scaled substantially. However, profit grew at a robust pace compared to the revenue growth. While revenue grew 3.7 times over these six years, profit jumped more than 33 times.

Along with the top line and the bottom line, the margins actually grew multifold, reflecting the real growth in the business. However, operating margin grew at a sluggish pace, while profit margin jumped significantly.  

However, that's not all; along with revenue and profitability, the return ratios also reflected the growth in the business.

ROCE rose from 10.5% in FY21 to 34% in FY26, while ROE reached 28% in FY26 from just 1.7% back in FY21.

Consolidated financials

FY21

FY26

Order book

Rs 11,732 crore

Rs 24,545 crore

Revenue

Rs 2,728 crore

Rs 10,061 crore

Ebitda

Rs 258 crore

Rs 1,199 crore

Ebitda margin

9.5%

11.9%

PAT

Rs 18 crore

Rs 598 crore

PAT margin

0.7%

5.9%

Net worth

Rs 1,069 crore

Rs 2,400 crore

Return on capital employed

10.5%

33.5%

Return on Equity

1.7%

28.1%

From A Rs 11,732 Crore Order Book To Rs 24,545 Crore

The biggest change has been the company's ability to scale its order book while broadening the sectors it serves.

In FY21, marine structures accounted for Rs 3,870 crore, or about 33% of the order book, while urban infrastructure, MRTS and airports contributed Rs 3,826 crore. Hydro, dams, tunnels and irrigation accounted for another Rs 2,176 crore.

By March 2026, the order book had more than doubled to Rs 24,545 crore. While marine structures and Urban infrastructure, MRTS and airports still remain the primary contributors to the business, orders from Industrial structures and buildings, highways, bridges and flyovers contributed significantly.

The company also entered the Data Centre business segment, which is evident from the orderbook.

Order-book mix

FY21

FY26

Marine structures

Rs 3,870 crore

Rs 8,180 crore

Urban infra/MRTS/airports

Rs 3,826 crore

Rs 5,701 crore

Industrial structures & buildings

Rs 1,331 crore

Rs 3,852 crore

Highways/bridges/flyovers

Rs 184 crore

Rs 3,207 crore

Data centres

Rs 1,738 crore

Water & Wastewater

Rs 186 crore

Rs 390 crore

Foundation & specialist engineering

Rs 159 crore

Rs 499 crore

Change in Ownership

The company's transformation also included a change in ownership. In 2025, Renew Exim DMCC, an Adani Group entity, acquired control of the company, which was subsequently renamed Cemindia Projects Ltd. The company says its integration into the Adani ecosystem has strengthened its institutional capabilities and provided access to a wider infrastructure project pipeline.

With the business now spread across eight infrastructure verticals, 16 Indian states and three overseas markets, the company is targeting further expansion in areas including data centres, high-speed rail and large-diameter tunnelling.

The six-year multibagger run, therefore, has been accompanied by a fundamental shift in the company's business and financial profile. From a low-margin infrastructure contractor with Rs 2,728 crore of revenue in FY21 to a Rs 10,061 crore-revenue business with substantially higher profitability and return ratios in FY26.

Also Read: From Rs 84 To Rs 2,245: This Defence PSU Stock Delivered Multibagger 2,572% Returns In Six Years

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Jaishankar Flags India's Concerns To Rubio Amid Proposed 100% Tariffs On Russian Oil Buyers

Jaishankar Flags India's Concerns To Rubio Amid Proposed 100% Tariffs On Russian Oil Buyers

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com