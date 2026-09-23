Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

UK Watchdog Proposes Forcing Google To Offer AI Search Alternatives On Android And Chrome

The CMA's proposals would require annual search-provider choice prompts and allow qualifying AI assistants like ChatGPT and Perplexity to appear on Google's choice screens.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
UK Watchdog Proposes Forcing Google To Offer AI Search Alternatives On Android And Chrome
Google may have to offer UK users more search choices, including qualifying AI assistants such as ChatGPT.
Photo Source: Unsplash

UK watchdog Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has proposed new rules that could give Android and Chrome users more choice over their default search services, including AI assistants such as ChatGPT and Perplexity, according to Reuters.

The proposed rules would require Google to show users a choice of search providers when they first set up an Android phone or open Chrome. Users would also be prompted once a year to select their preferred default search provider, while AI assistants that meet the required technical and security criteria could appear on those choice screens.

ALSO READ | Samsung Galaxy S26 FE India Launch: Price, Specifications, Offers And More

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The proposals would also require search providers to fairly attribute publisher content, allowing users to access source material and understand where search results originated, Reuters reported.

"The way people search for information online is changing," said Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA. "We've listened carefully to feedback and are responding quickly to the rise of AI assistants, which people are increasingly using as their search service, but aren't included on Google's choice screens."

The consultation on the proposals will remain open until October 9, with the CMA expected to make a final decision by the end of the year.

In June, the watchdog ordered Google to provide greater transparency on how its search rankings work as part of new rules aimed at boosting competition.

ALSO READ | OECD Nudges Up 2026 Global Growth To 2.9% On AI Surge, But Warns Of 2027 Energy Drag

The latest proposals come as AI assistants are increasingly being used as search services. Under the proposed framework, qualifying AI assistants could therefore compete for placement on Google's search-provider choice screens alongside traditional search services.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Jaishankar Flags India's Concerns To Rubio Amid Proposed 100% Tariffs On Russian Oil Buyers

Jaishankar Flags India's Concerns To Rubio Amid Proposed 100% Tariffs On Russian Oil Buyers

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com