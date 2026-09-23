UK Watchdog Proposes Forcing Google To Offer AI Search Alternatives On Android And Chrome

UK watchdog Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has proposed new rules that could give Android and Chrome users more choice over their default search services, including AI assistants such as ChatGPT and Perplexity, according to Reuters.

The proposed rules would require Google to show users a choice of search providers when they first set up an Android phone or open Chrome. Users would also be prompted once a year to select their preferred default search provider, while AI assistants that meet the required technical and security criteria could appear on those choice screens.

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The proposals would also require search providers to fairly attribute publisher content, allowing users to access source material and understand where search results originated, Reuters reported.

"The way people search for information online is changing," said Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA. "We've listened carefully to feedback and are responding quickly to the rise of AI assistants, which people are increasingly using as their search service, but aren't included on Google's choice screens."

The consultation on the proposals will remain open until October 9, with the CMA expected to make a final decision by the end of the year.

In June, the watchdog ordered Google to provide greater transparency on how its search rankings work as part of new rules aimed at boosting competition.

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The latest proposals come as AI assistants are increasingly being used as search services. Under the proposed framework, qualifying AI assistants could therefore compete for placement on Google's search-provider choice screens alongside traditional search services.

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