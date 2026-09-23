Asian Games Day 4 Highlights: Mirabai Chanu Wins Silver, India Add Soft Tennis Medal; Check Results

India added four medals on Wednesday as action continued at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with Mirabai Chanu winning silver in weightlifting.
Roshibina Devi also assured herself of at least a silver medal at the Asian Games after reaching the finals of the women's 60kg wushu event.
Here are the highlights
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Weightlifting
- Women's 49kg Final: Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal, her first medal at the Asian Games.
- Women's 53kg Final: Gyaneshwari Yadav finished eighth.
Shooting
India's shooting contingent added two bronze medals through the women's and men's skeet teams.
Soft tennis
Jay Meena also won a historic bronze medal in men's singles.
Badminton
India's men's badminton team settled for the bronze medal after losing 1-3 to China in the semifinals. They reached the last four after defeating hosts Japan 3-0 in the quarterfinals, assuring India of a medal.
The women's team, however, bowed out after losing 1-3 to Japan in the quarterfinals.
Boxing
Men's 80kg, Round of 32: Ankush beat Hamsa Vogel (Bahrain) 5-0.
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Shooting
- Men's Skeet Qualification/Team: Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill won team bronze.
- Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification/Team: India finished fourth in the team event; Manu Bhaker qualified third for the individual final; Esha/Suruchi didn't qualify for the individual event.
- Women's 10m Air Pistol Final: Manu Bhaker finished fifth with 181.1.
- Men's Skeet Final: Anant Jeet Singh Naruka finished fourth.
- Women's Skeet Qualification/Team: Maheshwari, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Raiza Dhillon won team bronze; Dhillon and Dhaliwal qualified for the individual final.
- Women's Skeet Final: Raiza Dhillon finished fourth and Parinaaz Dhaliwal eighth.
Canoe Sprint
- Men's Kayak Four 500m Heats: Oinam Arun Singh, Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat, Varinder Singh and Naocha Singh Laitonjam finished third in their heat and qualified directly for the final.
- Women's Canoe Single 200m Heats: Megha Pradeep finished fifth and qualified for the semifinal.
- Women's Kayak Double 500m Heats: Parvathy Geetha/Soniya Devi Phairembam qualified for the final.
- Men's Kayak Double 500m Heats: Prohit Baroi/Prasanna Kumar CS finished fifth and advanced to the semifinal.
- Women's Canoe Double 500m Heats: Neha Devi Leichonbam/Megha Pradeep finished fifth and advanced to the semifinal.
Equestrian
Eventing Team Cross Country: India was already out of the team competition after Arjan Singh Nagra's elimination in the jumping phase on September 22.
Fencing
- Women's Foil Individual, Pool Stage: Mina Devi Naorem and Joys Ashitha Stalinraj advanced to the Round of 32.
- Women's Foil Individual, Round of 32: Mina Devi lost 3-15 to South Korea's Park Jihee; Ashitha Stalinraj lost 14-15 to Kazakhstan's Alyona Gnoyeva.
- Men's Sabre Individual, Pool Stage: Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma and Karan Singh advanced to the Round of 32.
- Men's Sabre Individual, Round of 32: Kumaresan beat Laos' Quentin Saysana Geoffroy 15-8; Karan Singh lost 14-15 to China's Luo Shaotong.
- Men's Sabre Individual, Round of 16: Kumaresan lost 11-15 to Kazakhstan's Artyom Sarkissyan and was eliminated.
Hockey
Women's Pool B: India beat Thailand 20-1; Deepika scored as many as nine goals in the match.
Kabaddi
Women's Group A: India beat Iran 37-23.
Men's Group A: India beat Bangladesh 48-25.
Rowing
- Men's Single Sculls Heats: Balraj Panwar qualified for the final after finishing fourth overall in the heats.
- Men's Double Sculls Heats: Satnam Singh/Salman Khan qualified for the final after finishing fourth overall in the heats.
- Men's Pair Heats: Jaswinder Singh/Nitin Kumar finished last in their heat and qualified for Final B.
- Women's Four Heats: Poonam, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam and Gurbani Kaur finished third in their heat and qualified for Final A.
- Lightweight Men's Single Sculls Heats: Ajay Tyagi finished fourth in his heat and qualified for Final B.
- Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Heats: Ujjwal Kumar Singh/Rohit finished fourth and qualified for Final A.
- Men's Quadruple Sculls Heats: Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh and Jakar Khan finished third in their heat, fourth overall, and qualified for Final A.
- Men's Four Heats: Vipul Ghurde, Saurav Kumar, Babu Lal Yadav and Yogesh Kumar finished last and were eliminated.
Sepaktakraw
Men's Regu Team, Group B: India beat the Philippines 2-1.
Swimming
- Men's 100m Butterfly, Heat 2: Benedicton Rohit finished fourth in his heat in 53.08s and 13th overall; Sajan Prakash did not start. Neither qualified for the final.
- Men's 200m Freestyle, Heat 2: Aneesh Gowda finished fourth in the heat in 1:51.20 and 11th overall; Vedaant Madhavan was sixth in the heat in 1:52.01 and 13th overall. Neither qualified for the final.
- No Indian qualified for the 100m and 200m freestyle or butterfly finals.
Squash
- Men's Singles Round of 32: Abhay Singh beat Thailand's Arkaradet Arkarahirunya 11-1, 11-0, 11-2.
- Women's Singles Round of 32: Tanvi Khanna beat South Korea's Dami Kim.
- Men's Singles Round of 32: Veer Chotrani beat Sri Lanka's Shamil Wakeel.
Table Tennis
- Mixed Doubles Round of 32: Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade beat Maldives' Mohamed Ismail/Fathimath Ali and advanced.
- Mixed Doubles Round of 32: Manush Shah/Diya Chitale beat Sri Lanka's Chanul Kulappuwawadu/Bimandee Swarna in straight games.
- Mixed Doubles Round of 16: Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade and Manush Shah/Diya Chitale both won and advanced to the quarterfinals.
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