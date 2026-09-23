Asian Games Day 4 Highlights: Mirabai Chanu Wins Silver, India Add Soft Tennis Medal; Check Results

India added four medals on Wednesday as action continued at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with Mirabai Chanu winning silver in weightlifting.

Roshibina Devi also assured herself of at least a silver medal at the Asian Games after reaching the finals of the women's 60kg wushu event.

Here are the highlights

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Weightlifting

Women's 49kg Final: Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal, her first medal at the Asian Games.

Women's 53kg Final: Gyaneshwari Yadav finished eighth.

Shooting

India's shooting contingent added two bronze medals through the women's and men's skeet teams.

Soft tennis

Jay Meena also won a historic bronze medal in men's singles.

Badminton

India's men's badminton team settled for the bronze medal after losing 1-3 to China in the semifinals. They reached the last four after defeating hosts Japan 3-0 in the quarterfinals, assuring India of a medal.

The women's team, however, bowed out after losing 1-3 to Japan in the quarterfinals.

Boxing

Men's 80kg, Round of 32: Ankush beat Hamsa Vogel (Bahrain) 5-0.

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Shooting

Men's Skeet Qualification/Team: Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill won team bronze.

Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification/Team: India finished fourth in the team event; Manu Bhaker qualified third for the individual final; Esha/Suruchi didn't qualify for the individual event.

Women's 10m Air Pistol Final: Manu Bhaker finished fifth with 181.1.

Men's Skeet Final: Anant Jeet Singh Naruka finished fourth.

Women's Skeet Qualification/Team: Maheshwari, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Raiza Dhillon won team bronze; Dhillon and Dhaliwal qualified for the individual final.

Women's Skeet Final: Raiza Dhillon finished fourth and Parinaaz Dhaliwal eighth.

Canoe Sprint

Men's Kayak Four 500m Heats: Oinam Arun Singh, Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat, Varinder Singh and Naocha Singh Laitonjam finished third in their heat and qualified directly for the final.

Women's Canoe Single 200m Heats: Megha Pradeep finished fifth and qualified for the semifinal.

Women's Kayak Double 500m Heats: Parvathy Geetha/Soniya Devi Phairembam qualified for the final.

Men's Kayak Double 500m Heats: Prohit Baroi/Prasanna Kumar CS finished fifth and advanced to the semifinal.

Women's Canoe Double 500m Heats: Neha Devi Leichonbam/Megha Pradeep finished fifth and advanced to the semifinal.

Equestrian

Eventing Team Cross Country: India was already out of the team competition after Arjan Singh Nagra's elimination in the jumping phase on September 22.

Fencing

Women's Foil Individual, Pool Stage: Mina Devi Naorem and Joys Ashitha Stalinraj advanced to the Round of 32.

Women's Foil Individual, Round of 32: Mina Devi lost 3-15 to South Korea's Park Jihee; Ashitha Stalinraj lost 14-15 to Kazakhstan's Alyona Gnoyeva.

Men's Sabre Individual, Pool Stage: Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma and Karan Singh advanced to the Round of 32.

Men's Sabre Individual, Round of 32: Kumaresan beat Laos' Quentin Saysana Geoffroy 15-8; Karan Singh lost 14-15 to China's Luo Shaotong.

Men's Sabre Individual, Round of 16: Kumaresan lost 11-15 to Kazakhstan's Artyom Sarkissyan and was eliminated.

Hockey

Women's Pool B: India beat Thailand 20-1; Deepika scored as many as nine goals in the match.

Kabaddi

Women's Group A: India beat Iran 37-23.

Men's Group A: India beat Bangladesh 48-25.

Rowing

Men's Single Sculls Heats: Balraj Panwar qualified for the final after finishing fourth overall in the heats.

Men's Double Sculls Heats: Satnam Singh/Salman Khan qualified for the final after finishing fourth overall in the heats.

Men's Pair Heats: Jaswinder Singh/Nitin Kumar finished last in their heat and qualified for Final B.

Women's Four Heats: Poonam, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam and Gurbani Kaur finished third in their heat and qualified for Final A.

Lightweight Men's Single Sculls Heats: Ajay Tyagi finished fourth in his heat and qualified for Final B.

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Heats: Ujjwal Kumar Singh/Rohit finished fourth and qualified for Final A.

Men's Quadruple Sculls Heats: Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh and Jakar Khan finished third in their heat, fourth overall, and qualified for Final A.

Men's Four Heats: Vipul Ghurde, Saurav Kumar, Babu Lal Yadav and Yogesh Kumar finished last and were eliminated.

Sepaktakraw

Men's Regu Team, Group B: India beat the Philippines 2-1.

Swimming

Men's 100m Butterfly, Heat 2: Benedicton Rohit finished fourth in his heat in 53.08s and 13th overall; Sajan Prakash did not start. Neither qualified for the final.

Men's 200m Freestyle, Heat 2: Aneesh Gowda finished fourth in the heat in 1:51.20 and 11th overall; Vedaant Madhavan was sixth in the heat in 1:52.01 and 13th overall. Neither qualified for the final.

No Indian qualified for the 100m and 200m freestyle or butterfly finals.

Squash

Men's Singles Round of 32: Abhay Singh beat Thailand's Arkaradet Arkarahirunya 11-1, 11-0, 11-2.

Women's Singles Round of 32: Tanvi Khanna beat South Korea's Dami Kim.

Men's Singles Round of 32: Veer Chotrani beat Sri Lanka's Shamil Wakeel.

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles Round of 32: Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade beat Maldives' Mohamed Ismail/Fathimath Ali and advanced.

Mixed Doubles Round of 32: Manush Shah/Diya Chitale beat Sri Lanka's Chanul Kulappuwawadu/Bimandee Swarna in straight games.

Mixed Doubles Round of 16: Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade and Manush Shah/Diya Chitale both won and advanced to the quarterfinals.

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