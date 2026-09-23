India At Asian Games 2026 Day 5: Full Schedule, Match Timings For Thursday Events

India's campaign at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, will continue on Thursday with athletes competing across several disciplines.

The Indian contingent will have multiple medal opportunities during the day, with rowing, wushu, shooting, canoe sprint, swimming and athletics featuring finals. Several other medal events are subject to qualification.

Roshibina Devi will be among India's medal hopefuls as she takes on Zhang of China in the women's 60kg wushu final at 6:10 a.m. IST. India will also have medal opportunities in rowing, shooting, canoe sprint and athletics, while the men's kabaddi team will face Chinese Taipei and the men's hockey team will take on South Korea. India's women's kabaddi team will also be in action against Japan.

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The following is the Asian Games 2026 schedule of Indian athletes on Thursday, September 24. All timings are in IST.

Rowing

5:10 a.m. - Men's Single Sculls, Final A - Balraj Panwar

5:30 a.m. - Men's Double Sculls, Final A - Satnam Singh/Salman Khan

6:30 a.m. - Men's Pair, Final B - Jaswinder Singh/Nitin Kumar

7:10 a.m. - Women's Four, Final A - Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam, Poonam

11:20 a.m. - Lightweight Men's Single Sculls, Final B - Ajay Tyagi

12 p.m. - Lightweight Men's Double Sculls, Final A - Rohit/Ujjwal Kumar Singh

1 p.m. - Men's Quadruple Sculls, Final A - Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan

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Wushu

6:10 a.m. - Women's 60kg Final - Roshibina Devi vs Zhang (China)

Shooting

6:15 a.m. - Men's 10m Air Pistol Qualification and Team Final - Aakash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet, Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve

6:30 a.m. - Skeet Mixed-Team Qualification - Parinaaz Dhaliwal/Anant Jeet Singh Naruka

11:15 a.m. - Skeet Mixed-Team Final - Parinaaz Dhaliwal/Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, subject to qualification

12:15 p.m. - Men's 10m Air Pistol Individual Final - Indian qualifiers, subject to qualification

Athletics

6:30 a.m. - Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles, Heat 1 - Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil

6:38 a.m. - Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles, Heat 2 - Pooja

7:01 a.m. - Mixed 4x400m Relay, Round 1 Heat 2 - India

7:10 a.m. - Women's Heptathlon High Jump - Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja

3:35 p.m. - Women's Heptathlon Shot Put - Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja

4:14 p.m. - Women's Triple Jump Final - Niharika Vashisht, Asha Ilango

4:38 p.m. - Men's 100m, Round 1 Heat 1 - Animesh Kujur

5:02 p.m. - Men's 100m, Round 1 Heat 4 - Gurindervir Singh

From 5:30 p.m. - Women's Heptathlon 200m, heats - Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja

5:55 p.m. - Women's 10,000m Final - Seema

6:45 p.m. - Mixed 4x400m Relay Final - India, subject to qualification

Canoe Sprint

6:30 a.m. - Women's C1 200m, Semifinal 1 - Megha Pradeep

6:50 a.m. - Women's K2 500m, Semifinal 1 - Phairembam Soniya Devi/Parvathy Geetha

8:00 a.m. - Women's C1 200m, Final A - Megha Pradeep, subject to qualification

8:10 a.m. - Men's K4 500m, Final A - Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam, Arun Singh

8:20 a.m. - Women's K2 500m, Final A - Phairembam Soniya Devi/Parvathy Geetha, subject to qualification

8:30 a.m. - Men's C2 500m, Final A - Raju Rawat/Gyaneshwor Singh Philem

11:10 a.m. - Men's K1 500m, Heat 2 - Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat

11:40 a.m. - Mixed K2 500m, Heat 2 - Parvathy Geetha/Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash

Table Tennis

6:30 a.m. - Women's Doubles, Round 2 - Yashaswini Ghorpade/Diya Chitale vs Setayesh Iloukhani/Mahshid Ashtari (Iran)

7:10 a.m. - Women's Doubles, Round 2 - Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das vs Bolor-Erdene Batmunkh/Burenjargal Sanjaa (Mongolia)

8:35 a.m. - Men's Singles, Round 1 - Manush Shah vs Qi Shen Wong (Malaysia)

Swimming

6:46 a.m. - Men's 50m Butterfly, Heat 5 - Benedicton Beniston

7:21 a.m. - Men's 800m Freestyle, Final B - Aryan Nehra

7:32 a.m. - Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay, Heat 1 - India

1:35 p.m. - Men's 50m Butterfly Final - Benedicton Beniston, subject to qualification

2:48 p.m. - Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final - India, subject to qualification

Squash

8:00 a.m. - Mixed Doubles, Round of 16 - Suraj Chand/Shameena Riaz vs Joshana Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar

10:30 a.m. - Women's Singles, Round of 16 - Tanvi Khanna vs Wai Yhann Au Yeong (Singapore)

10:30 a.m. - Women's Singles, Round of 16 - Anahat Singh vs Wai Iynn Au Yeong (Singapore)

11:15 a.m. - Men's Singles, Round of 16 - Abhay Singh vs Ravindu Laksiri (Sri Lanka)

11:15 a.m. - Men's Singles, Round of 16 - Veer Chotrani vs Sanjay Jeeva (Malaysia)

Kabaddi

9:45 a.m. - Men's Group A - India vs Chinese Taipei

4:15 p.m. - Women's Group A - Japan vs India

Hockey

11:30 a.m. - Men's Pool A - India vs South Korea

Esports

11:30 a.m. - Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B - Paritosh vs Munkhzorig Ganbold (Mongolia)

12:10 p.m. - Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B - Paritosh vs Mun June Justin Koh (Singapore)

1:10 p.m. - Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B - Paritosh vs Tzu-ang Kuo (Chinese Taipei)

2:10 p.m. - Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B - Paritosh vs Tanarak Wongkitikun (Thailand)

Boxing

1:30 p.m. - Women's 65kg Preliminary Round, Bout 58 - Parveen vs Malika Nozimova (Tajikistan)

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