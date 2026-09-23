NTPC Pays Rs 3,393 Crore Final Dividend, Total FY26 Payout Reaches Rs 8,727 Crore

NTPC Ltd has paid a final dividend of Rs 3,393.83 crore for the financial year 2025-26, taking its total dividend payout for the year to Rs 8,727 crore.

The final dividend, paid on September 23, represents 35% of NTPC's paid-up equity share capital. It follows two interim dividend payments of Rs 2,666.58 crore each, made in November 2025 and February 2026.

Together, the three payouts amount to Rs 9 per equity share, with each share having a face value of Rs 10. The latest payment also marks the 33rd consecutive year in which NTPC has paid a dividend.

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NTPC remains one of India's largest integrated power companies, with an installed capacity of more than 91 GW. Another 35-plus GW of capacity is currently under construction, according to the company's press release.

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NTPC has set a longer-term target of reaching 149 GW of total capacity by 2032. Renewable energy is expected to account for 60 GW of that capacity, alongside thermal, hydro, solar and wind projects.

Beyond conventional power generation, NTPC has also expanded into emerging energy and infrastructure businesses. Its newer areas include e-mobility, energy storage, waste-to-energy, nuclear power and green hydrogen.

The latest dividend payment, therefore, adds to NTPC's established record of returning capital to shareholders while the company continues to expand its generation portfolio and invest in newer energy businesses.

In today's trading session, NTPC shares closed at Rs 327.40, down 0.12% from the previous close of Rs 327.80. During the session, the stock moved between Rs 325 and Rs 329.40, while its 52-week range stands at Rs 315.55 to Rs 414.40.

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