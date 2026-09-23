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IndiGo Dreamliner Aircraft Bound For Delhi Returns To Heathrow Airpot Due To Technical Issue

The IndiGo aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing all necessary clearances.

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IndiGo Dreamliner Aircraft Bound For Delhi Returns To Heathrow Airpot Due To Technical Issue
The Boeing 787-9 aircraft was airborne for around an hour.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

A Delhi-bound IndiGo Dreamliner aircraft returned to London Heathrow early Wednesday due to a technical issue, according to a source.

wbefore turning back, as per the information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The source said the aircraft suffered a technical issue and landed back safely at London Heathrow.

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The airline, without giving any details, said, "Technical issue was detected shortly after take-off on IndiGo flight 6E 04 operating from London to New Delhi on 22 September 2026. Following standard operating procedures, the pilots decided to turn back and landed the aircraft safely at London Heathrow Airport."

The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing all necessary clearances, the IndiGo statement said.

ALSO READ: On-Time Flight Performance: Air India Ranks Third; Check OTP Of IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet

Specific details about the issue and the number of passengers onboard the plane could not be ascertained.

The flight had taken off at around 12.40 am (IST) on Wednesday and returned to London Heathrow at around 2 am, as per information from Flightradar24.com.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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