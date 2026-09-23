On-Time Flight Performance: Air India Ranks Third; Check OTP Of IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet

IndiGo topped the on-time performance (OTP) chart among major airlines in August, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday.

IndiGo recorded an OTP of 91% during the month, followed by Akasa Air at 90.5%. The Air India group ranked third with an OTP of 83.9%. Alliance Air recorded an OTP of 71.8%, while SpiceJet's OTP stood at 17.9%.

Alliance Air recorded an OTP of 71.8% in August, while SpiceJet's OTP slipped to 17.9%.

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India's domestic air passenger traffic declined 6.34% year-on-year to 1.21 crore in August, according to DGCA data, amid a broader moderation in air travel demand.

IndiGo continued to dominate the domestic aviation market with a 65% share, carrying 78.87 lakh passengers during the month. The airline was followed by the Air India group, which accounted for 26.7% of the market and carried 32.32 lakh passengers.

Akasa Air retained the third position with a 5.5% market share, carrying 6.68 lakh passengers in August. Meanwhile, SpiceJet's market share slipped to 1.2%, with the airline carrying 1.40 lakh passengers during the month.

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