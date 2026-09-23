IFA Shield 2026 Schedule: Check Fixtures, Timings, How To Watch Live Streaming Online

The Indian Football Association Shield, popularly known as the IFA Shield, is set to return for its 2026 edition on Wednesday, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant opening their campaign against Sreenidi Deccan.

The IFA Shield is the third-oldest football tournament in India and holds a special place in the country's football history.

Mohun Bagan's Historic IFA Shield Triumph

The tournament has been closely linked with some of Indian football's biggest clubs over the years. In 1911, Mohun Bagan created history by becoming the first all-Indian side to win the IFA Shield. The Kolkata club defeated East Yorkshire Regiment in the final to claim the title.

Following India's independence, the tournament has largely been dominated by Mohun Bagan and their arch-rivals East Bengal. Mohun Bagan have won the IFA Shield 21 times, while East Bengal have lifted the trophy 29 times.

Kolkata Derby Could Return In Knockouts

The rivalry between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal could once again take centre stage in the 2026 edition.

The two Kolkata giants have been placed in different groups this year. That means they cannot meet during the group stage, but if both teams progress to the knockout rounds, another Kolkata derby could decide a place in the latter stages of the competition.

The possibility adds another layer of intrigue to this year's tournament.

In the previous edition of the IFA Shield, Mohun Bagan defeated East Bengal 5-4 on penalties, adding another memorable chapter to Indian football's most famous rivalry.

The 2026 IFA Shield will get underway on September 23, with Mohun Bagan beginning their campaign against Sreenidi Deccan.

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Who Is Playing In IFA Shield 2026?

Group A: East Bengal FC, Calcutta Customs Club, Punjab FC

Group B: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, NorthEast United, Sreenidi Deccan

Fixtures And Match Timings

September 23: Sreenidi Deccan vs Mohun Bagan - 3 pm

September 24: Calcutta Customs Club vs East Bengal - 3 pm

September 26: Sreenidi Deccan vs NorthEast United - 3 pm

September 27: Calcutta Customs Club vs Punjab FC - 3 pm

September 29: NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan - 3 pm

September 30: Punjab FC vs East Bengal - 3 pm

October 4: Semifinal 1 - TBA

October 4: Semifinal 2 - TBA

Date and details of the final are yet to be announced

How To Watch Live Telecast?

There is no confirmed broadcaster for the upcoming contest as of now.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the live stream of the match on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

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