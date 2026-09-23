Railway Safety Gets A Boost As Kavach 4.0 Commissioned On South Central Railway

Indian Railways has commissioned KAVACH Version 4.0 for the first time on South Central Railway (SCR). This is a significant step in the expansion of the indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system. The upgrade from KAVACH Version 3.2 to Version 4.0 has been completed across 108 Route Kilometres on the Malkajgiri-Kamareddi section of the Hyderabad Division in Telangana.

The Ministry of Railways shared a video of the upgrade on X on Wednesday. "A new boost to rail safety! KAVACH 4.0 now covers 108 Route Kilometres between Malkajgiri and Kamareddi rail sections in Telangana enabling safer and seamless train operations across the region," the ministry said in the post.

The latest version incorporates technological improvements based on the experience gained from deploying KAVACH Version 3.2 across 1,465 Route Kilometres on South Central Railway. KAVACH 4.0 is designed to offer enhanced safety, improved reliability and better integration with existing railway infrastructure, and is planned for large-scale deployment across Indian Railways.

ALSO READ: IndiGo Again Tops Domestic Aviation Market With 65% Share In August; Air India Group Second

What Is KAVACH 4.0?

KAVACH Version 4.0 has been developed and tested by Indian Railways as an Automatic Train Protection system to meet the diverse operational and technological requirements of the country's railway network.

Key improvements in KAVACH 4.0 include increased location accuracy for more precise train positioning and improved information on signal aspects in larger yards, enhancing situational awareness. Other major improvements include, station-to-station KAVACH interface through Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) for better communication and system integration and direct interface with existing Electronic Interlocking Systems for improved integration with signalling infrastructure.

These features are aimed at strengthening the capabilities of India's indigenous Automatic Train Protection technology and supporting its large-scale deployment across the railway network.

How Does KAVACH Improve Railway Safety?

KAVACH is an automatic train protection system that helps loco pilots maintain prescribed speed limits and can automatically apply brakes if they fail to do so when required.

The system is designed to prevent Signal Passing At Danger (SPAD), control train speeds in critical situations and reduce the risk of collisions. It also supports safer train operations during adverse weather conditions. KAVACH requires the highest safety certification, Safety Integrity Level-4 (SIL-4).

Its deployment involves installing KAVACH equipment at stations and block sections, RFID tags along railway tracks and telecommunication towers across the section. Optical fibre cables are also laid along the tracks, while locomotives are fitted with Loco KAVACH equipment.

The commissioning of KAVACH 4.0 on South Central Railway marks another step in the expansion of India's indigenous automatic train protection technology.

ALSO READ: Tukaram Mundhe Strikes: FDA Cracks Down On Mumbai, Pune Establishments Over Adulterated, Mislabeled Stock

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.