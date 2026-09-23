IndiGo Again Tops Domestic Aviation Market With 65% Share In August; Air India Group Second

IndiGo continued to lead India's domestic aviation market with a 65% market share, carrying 78.87 lakh passengers in August, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Air India group followed with a 26.7% market share, flying 32.32 lakh passengers during the month.

This came as India's domestic air passenger traffic declined 6.34% month-on-month to 1.21 crore in August, amid a broader moderation in air travel demand.

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Meanwhile, Akasa Air retained third position with a 5.5% market share, carrying 6.68 lakh passengers in August.

SpiceJet's market share, meanwhile, slipped to 1.2%. The airline carried 1.40 lakh passengers during the month.

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On-Time Performance

IndiGo reported the highest on-time performance among major airlines at 91% in August, followed by Akasa Air at 90.5%.

The Air India group ranked third with an OTP of 83.9%, while Alliance Air's on-time performance stood at 71.8%.

SpiceJet's OTP slipped sharply to 17.9% in August, significantly trailing its larger rivals.

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