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IndiGo Again Tops Domestic Aviation Market With 65% Share In August; Air India Group Second

This came as India's domestic air passenger traffic declined 6.34% year-on-year to 1.21 crore in August, amid a broader moderation in air travel demand.

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IndiGo Again Tops Domestic Aviation Market With 65% Share In August; Air India Group Second
SpiceJet's OTP slipped sharply to 17.9% in August, significantly trailing its larger rivals.
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  • IndiGo led India's domestic aviation with 65% market share in August
  • Air India group held 26.7% market share, flying 32.32 lakh passengers
  • India's domestic air passenger traffic fell 6.34% month-on-month to 1.21 crore
Why did air travel demand fall in August?

IndiGo continued to lead India's domestic aviation market with a 65% market share, carrying 78.87 lakh passengers in August, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Air India group followed with a 26.7% market share, flying 32.32 lakh passengers during the month.

This came as India's domestic air passenger traffic declined 6.34% month-on-month to 1.21 crore in August, amid a broader moderation in air travel demand.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Meanwhile, Akasa Air retained third position with a 5.5% market share, carrying 6.68 lakh passengers in August.

SpiceJet's market share, meanwhile, slipped to 1.2%. The airline carried 1.40 lakh passengers during the month.

ALSO READ: SpiceJet Domestic Aviation Market Share Falls To 1.2% In August; Akasa Air Holds Third Spot

On-Time Performance

IndiGo reported the highest on-time performance among major airlines at 91% in August, followed by Akasa Air at 90.5%.

The Air India group ranked third with an OTP of 83.9%, while Alliance Air's on-time performance stood at 71.8%.

SpiceJet's OTP slipped sharply to 17.9% in August, significantly trailing its larger rivals.

ALSO READ: Air India Express Reacts After Passenger Spotted Standing As Flight Taxied To Parking Bay

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