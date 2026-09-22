Air India Express Reacts After Passenger Spotted Standing As Flight Taxied To Parking Bay

Several passengers were seen standing in the aisle of an Air India Express flight while the aircraft was still moving, raising questions over cabin safety and whether onboard instructions were being followed.

A video shared on X by passenger Amitava Das shows multiple passengers standing inside flight IX 1236 as the aircraft was taxiing on the runway or taxiway.

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Das questioned the circumstances in a social media post, saying, "Passengers are standing and flight running, what a safety standard of @AirIndiaX flight IX 1236."

Air India Express acknowledged the social media post and responded "Hi Amitava, we sincerely regret any concern caused by the situation observed onboard flight IX 1236. Please be assured that safety remains our highest priority, and all operations are conducted in accordance with applicable safety procedures and regulatory requirements."

The airline added passenger safety remained its highest priority and that its operations are conducted in accordance with applicable regulatory and safety requirements. It also said cabin crew members are trained to ensure compliance with safety procedures and manage situations that may arise during flights.

The airline said appropriate action would be taken based on the findings of its review.

The video has generated mixed reactions on social media. Some users questioned whether cabin safety instructions were adequately enforced, while others criticised passengers for standing before the aircraft had come to a complete stop and for allegedly ignoring instructions to remain seated.

It remains unverified from the video clip what caused the passengers to stand up, or if the flight crew had issued instructions for them to sit down.

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Addressing similar safety concerns, Gulf News reported,Turkish authorities implemented strict financial penalties in 2025 targeting passengers who prematurely unbuckle, stand, or retrieve luggage before an aircraft halts completely. Offenses carry fines reaching up to 2,603 Turkish lira (approximately $70 or Dh255).

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