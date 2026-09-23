Vivo V80 India Launch: Date, Expected Price, Battery, Camera And More - What We Know

Vivo is set to launch its new V80 smartphone in India on October 6. The company has confirmed the launch date and several specifications of the upcoming handset, including its display, battery and camera capabilities. The Vivo V80 will be unveiled at 12pm IST and will be sold through Vivo's website, Amazon, Flipkart and offline retail stores.



Vivo V80 Battery And Display



According to Vivo's official India website, the V80 will feature a 7,200mAh battery, making it the largest battery in the company's V-Series lineup. It will support 90W FlashCharge, with Vivo claiming up to 14 hours of navigation and up to 39.5 hours of local video playback under its testing conditions.



The company also says the phone can reach 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes using its fast-charging mode. The smartphone will feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of local peak brightness.



Vivo V80 Camera Features



The camera system remains one of the main highlights of the V80. Vivo has confirmed a 50-megapixel ZEISS OIS main camera using a Sony LYTIA 700V sensor, alongside a 50-megapixel ZEISS Night Telephoto camera with OIS, 3x optical zoom and up to 100x zoom. For selfies, the smartphone gets a 50-megapixel ZEISS Group Selfie camera with autofocus and a 92 degree field of view. Vivo also confirms 4K Cinematic Video and 4K 60fps video recording.



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Software And Other Details



According to India Today, the Vivo V80 will be the first V-Series smartphone to ship with OriginOS 7 based on Android 17. Vivo is also promising up to six years of security updates. The handset is expected to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. However, Vivo has not officially confirmed the processor yet. 91Mobiles reported that a Geekbench listing for the V80 indicated the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, along with 8GB RAM and Android 17.



Vivo V80 India Launch Date And Expected Price



Vivo has confirmed that the V80 will launch in India on October 6, 2026. The smartphone will be available in Sunrise Anthem, Horizon Blue and Stellar Black colour options, according to the company. The India price, however, has not been announced yet. Digit reports that the Vivo V80 could start at around Rs 60,000 in India, although this is an expected price and should not be considered official until Vivo announces it.



The Vivo V80 is shaping up as a camera focused smartphone with a large 7,200mAh battery, 90W charging, a 144Hz OLED display and ZEISS branded imaging features. While most of the hardware details have now been confirmed by Vivo, the India price and some specifications, including the chipset, are still awaiting official confirmation. More details are expected when Vivo officially launches the smartphone on October 6.



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