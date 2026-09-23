Mac Mini And Mac Studio: Price, Performance, Availability And More

Apple has started selling its new Mac mini and Mac Studio in India. The two desktops were announced in August and are now available to buy through Apple's online store, Apple Store locations and the Apple Store app. The new models come with updated Apple silicon and are aimed at users with different requirements, from regular desktop work to demanding professional projects.

Mac mini M6 features

The M6-powered Mac mini is the more affordable option in the new lineup. It comes with a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU, with Neural Accelerators built into the GPU cores. It starts with 16GB of unified memory and can be configured with up to 32GB.

Apple claims that the new Mac mini with M6 can deliver up to four times faster AI performance, twice the graphics and storage performance, and up to 40% faster CPU performance compared with the previous-generation Mac mini with M4.

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Mac mini M5 Pro

For users who need more processing power, the Mac mini can also be configured with Apple's M5 Pro chip. This version comes with up to an 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU. It supports up to 64GB of unified memory and offers memory bandwidth of up to 307GB/s.

Apple is positioning the M5 Pro version for heavier workloads, including video production, game development and other demanding creative and technical tasks.

Both versions come with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. They also feature 2.5Gb Ethernet, while buyers can opt for 10Gb Ethernet.

Mac mini price in India

The new Mac mini is available with two processor options. The model with the M6 chip starts at Rs 99,900 in India, while the Mac mini with M5 Pro starts at Rs 2,09,900.

For students and educators, Apple is offering education pricing starting at Rs 88,900 for the M6 model and Rs 1,97,900 for the M5 Pro version.

The new Mac mini is available to order through Apple's online store and is also being sold through Apple Store locations and authorised resellers.

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Mac Studio M5 Max and M5 Ultra

The M5 Max version comes with an 18-core CPU and up to a 40-core GPU. It can be configured with up to 128GB of unified memory.

The M5 Ultra takes the specifications considerably higher. It offers up to a 36-core CPU and an 80-core GPU, along with support for up to 512GB of unified memory. Apple says the M5 Ultra offers memory bandwidth of up to 1.2TB/s.

The higher-end configuration is aimed at workloads such as 3D rendering, visual effects, high-resolution video editing and running large AI models.

Thunderbolt 5 and display support

The new Mac Studio also gets Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, with data transfer speeds of up to 120Gbps. This can be useful for users working with fast external storage and other professional hardware.

Apple says the Mac Studio can support up to eight displays. It can also run up to four Studio Display XDR monitors at 5K resolution and 120Hz.

macOS 27 and AI features

Both desktops run Apple's latest macOS 27 and support the company's newer Apple Intelligence features.

The new Macs are also built with on-device AI in mind. Their processors combine Neural Engines with GPUs that have Neural Accelerators, allowing supported AI workloads to be handled directly on the computer rather than relying entirely on cloud processing.

Apple has also highlighted Siri AI as part of its latest software experience.

Mac Studio price in India

The Mac Studio sits above the Mac mini in Apple's desktop range and is aimed at professional users.

The Mac Studio with M5 Max starts at Rs 2,79,900 in India, while the higher-end Mac Studio with M5 Ultra starts at Rs 6,29,900.

Education pricing starts at Rs 2,56,900 for the M5 Max version and Rs 5,84,900 for the M5 Ultra model.

Availability in India

The new Mac mini and Mac Studio are available in India from September 22 through Apple Store locations, Apple's online store and the Apple Store app. Apple has also said that the Mac Studio configuration with 512GB of unified memory will be available later in October.

With the new models, Apple is offering a wider range of desktop options, with the Mac mini covering everyday and professional workloads in a smaller package, while the Mac Studio is aimed at users who need substantially more processing power.

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