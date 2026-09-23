Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 33: Nivin Pauly’s Rom-Com Faces Midweek Slump

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit witnessed a sharp drop in collections on Day 33, falling below the Rs 1 crore mark for the first time in its theatrical run. Despite the dip, the Malayalam romantic comedy-drama has enjoyed a strong box-office journey since its release and has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide.

Day 33 Box Office Collection

On Day 33, Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer collected Rs 63 lakh net in India, recording a 55% drop from the previous days collection. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 159.81 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 186.56 crore, as per Sacnilk figures.

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The film's overseas gross remains at Rs 137.35 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 323.91 crore.

Box Office Summary

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs 52.30 crore in Week 1, followed by Rs 49.85 crore in Week 2 and Rs 33.30 crore in Week 3. Its fourth-week collection stood at Rs 16.75 crore.

The fifth week opened with Rs 1.03 crore on Day 29, followed by Rs 1.90 crore on Day 30, Rs 2.65 crore on Day 31, Rs 1.40 crore on Day 32 and Rs 63 lakh on Day 33. Its Week 5 collection has now reached Rs 7.61 crore.

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About The Film

Directed by Girish AD, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit follows Ashley, whose return from abroad takes an emotional turn when a wedding next door brings back memories of her first love, Justin.

The film stars Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan, Shyam Mohan and Srindaa in key roles.

The film was released in Malayalam on August 21, while its Tamil and Telugu versions arrived on September 4. It has a runtime of 2 hours 37 minutes and carries a U/A certificate.

Week-Wise Collection

Week 1: Rs 52.30 crore

Week 2: Rs 49.85 crore

Week 3: Rs 33.30 crore

Week 4: Rs 16.75 crore

Week 5: Rs 7.61 crore so far

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