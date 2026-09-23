Hanuman Ansh vs Dhurandhar vs Toxic BO Collection: Will The Film Surpass Border 2?

Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a surprise box-office success, with its collections continuing to rise weeks after its release. What started with a modest Rs 10 lakh opening has now become a Rs 350 crore-plus worldwide run.

The film has already moved ahead of Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and is now chasing Border 2, while Dhurandhar 2 remains far ahead.

Hanuman Ansh Vs Toxic

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Yash's film ended its theatrical run with around Rs 342.07 crore worldwide. With a current worldwide total of Rs 366.45 crore, the spiritual drama is around Rs 24.38 crore ahead of Toxic.

The turnaround becomes even more notable when their beginnings are compared. Toxic was a major star-led release, while Hanuman Ansh was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 2 crore and opened at only about Rs 10 lakh.

The devotional drama collected just around Rs 1.5 crore in its first two weeks. Its box office fortunes changed later as word of mouth helped bring more audiences to theatres.

Hanuman Ansh vs Dhurandhar

The gap between Hanuman Ansh and the Dhurandhar films are much bigger. Dhurandhar has reportedly earned around Rs 844 crore net in India and Rs 1,300 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has collected around Rs 1,813 crore worldwide, including Rs 1,186.32 crore net in India.

In comparison, Hanuman Ansh has reached Rs 366.45 crore worldwide. While the devotional drama has entered the top three Indian films of 2026 by worldwide earnings, according to recent trade reports, Dhurandhar 2 remains well ahead.

Can Hanuman Ansh Beat Border 2?

Border 2 is the next major benchmark for Hanuman Ansh. The Sunny Deol-starrer reportedly ended its run with Rs 329.43 crore net in India and around Rs 464.50 crore worldwide.

Hanuman Ansh currently has Rs 280.93 crore net in India, which means it needs another Rs 48.50 crore to cross Border 2's domestic collection. The worldwide gap currently stands at around Rs 98.05 crore.

Whether it can beat Border 2 will depend on how long its theatrical run continues.

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Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

The Vishal Chaturvedi-directed film has taken its total India net collection to Rs 280.93 crore on Day 47, while its India gross stands at Rs 331.70 crore.

The film earned another Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Day 47. With its overseas gross now at Rs 34.75 crore, Hanuman Ansh has reached Rs 366.45 crore worldwide.

Its week-wise performance shows just how much the film has grown after a slow start. It earned only Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1 and Rs 40 lakh in Week 2. Collections then improved to Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3, followed by Rs 61 crore in Week 4, Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5 and Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6.

The film has added another Rs 37.55 crore in its seventh week so far, showing that its theatrical run is still holding up well.

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