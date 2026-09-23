Elevate Campuses IPO Opens: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

An integrated education infra platform aims to raise Rs 2,100 crore through a fresh issue of 5.8 crore equity shares. Elevate Campuses IPO has been priced in the range of Rs 343-362 per share with a face value of Rs 1 each. Investors can bid for a minimum of 41 shares. At the upper price band of Rs 362, the minimum investment required is Rs 14,842.
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Anand Rathi Report
Elevate Campuses initial public offering was subscribed 0.03% times as of 11:34 a.m. Wednesday.
|Elevate Campuses IPO: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe
1. IPO date
Elevate Campuses' IPO opened for subscription today, September 23, 2026 and closes on September 25, 2026. The issue is entirely a fresh issue with no offer-for-sale component.
2. IPO size
An integrated education infra platform aims to raise Rs 2,100 crore through a fresh issue of 5.8 crore equity shares.
3. Price band
The IPO has been priced in the range of Rs 343-362 per share with a face value of Rs 1 each.
4.Lot size and minimum investment
Investors can bid for a minimum of 41 shares. At the upper price band of Rs 362, the minimum investment required is Rs 14,842.
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5. Objects of the issue
The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to acquire K-12 entities and campuses from promoter-group companies, repay and prepay borrowings, fund inorganic growth opportunities and support general corporate purposes.
6. BRLMs
The book-running lead managers are JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services and Morgan Stanley India, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the offer.
7. Financial performance
8. About the company
Elevate Campuses is an integrated education infrastructure platform focused on student accommodation and K-12 assets. As of March 2026, it had capacity for 80,255 students, including 20,368 owned beds, 55,487 managed beds, and K-12 assets with capacity for 4,400 students across India and the UAE.
9. Growth strategy and key risks
Key strategies:
The company plans to expand through both organic and inorganic routes, including acquisitions, greenfield and brownfield developments, management contracts, off-campus student housing, K-12 infrastructure opportunities, and technology-led solutions to improve operational efficiency.
Key risks
10. Valuation
At the upper price band, Elevate Campuses is valued at 29.5x FY26 earnings and 17.28x FY26 EV/EBITDA, implying a post-issue market capitalization of around Rs 6,101 crore.
Anand Rathi has assigned a"Subscribe - Long Term" rating, citing the company's scaled education infrastructure platform, diversified portfolio, asset-light expansion strategy, and strong industry growth potential.
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