ArMee Infotech IPO Opens Today: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

ArMee Infotech plans to raise Rs 300 crore through a fresh issue of 80 lakh equity shares and the IT infrastructure and IT managed services company has fixed a price band of Rs 350-375 per share for the public issue.

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Anand Rathi Report

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ArMee Infotech IPO: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

1. IPO dates

ArMee Infotech's IPO opens for subscription on September 23, 2026, and closes on September 25, 2026.

2. IPO size

An IT infrastructure and IT managed services company, ArMee Infotech plans to raise Rs 300 crore through a fresh issue of 80 lakh equity shares.

3. Price band

ArMee Infotech has fixed a price band of Rs 350-375 per share for the public issue, with a face value of Rs 10 each.

4. Lot size and minimum investment

Investors can bid for a minimum of 40 shares. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment required works out to Rs 15,000.

5. How the company will use IPO proceeds

The company intends to utilise the proceeds for expanding its business by securing new government and PSU projects, meeting working capital requirements, repaying certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

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6. BRLM

Khandwala Securities Ltd., Saffron Capital Advisors Private Ltd. are the book running lead manager to the issue while Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the registrar to the offer.

7. About the company

Ahmedabad-based ArMee Infotech provides IT infrastructure and managed services to government, PSU and private-sector clients.

It has also diversified into renewable energy EPC, power purchase agreement (PPA) projects, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and operates experience zones for consumer electronics retailing. As of June 30, 2026, it had 99 ongoing projects with an aggregate order book of about Rs 2,663 crore.

8. Financial performance

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,396.6 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,313.3 crore in FY25 and Rs 1,020.6 crore in FY24.

Profit after tax stood at Rs 45.5 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 41.7 crore in FY25.

9. Peer comparison

Dynacons Systems and Solutions, Orient Technologies, KPI Green Energy and Oriana Power are the other listed peer in the segment.

10. Growth strategy and key risks

Key strategies

The company plans to expand its product and service offerings across experience zones, payment devices, data migration services, STEM and Atal Tinkering Labs, and battery energy storage systems. It also aims to broaden its geographical footprint and maintain a balanced mix of government and private-sector business.

Key risks

Investors should note risks related to dependence on government/PSU orders, geographic concentration, customer concentration, competitive bidding, renewable energy execution, technology partner dependence and negative operating cash flow in FY25.

Valuation:

At the upper price band of Rs 375, the IPO is valued at 26.2 times FY26 earnings and 17.83 times FY26 EV/EBITDA.

Anand Rathi has assigned a"Subscribe - Long Term" rating to the issue, citing the company's strong presence in government and PSU projects, sizeable order pipeli

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