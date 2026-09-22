M&M Finance Shares In Focus; Motilal Oswal Sees 21% Upside On Digital Transformation Push — Check Target Price

Motilal Oswal remains bullish on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, saying its Udaan-led digital transformation, faster loan processing, AI-driven automation and growing cross-selling opportunities could support stronger operating leverage and earnings growth.

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has a Buy rating on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. with a Rs 430 target price, implying about 21% upside from the report's cited CMP of Rs 355.

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The brokerage highlights that Udaan is emerging as a meaningful competitive lever for Mahindra Finance, with faster TAT, data-led underwriting and CPC automation supporting growth, productivity and dealer conversion.

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Rising Samur.AI adoption and higher branch-led cross-selling should provide further operating leverage and fee-income opportunities.

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