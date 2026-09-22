NSE IPO: Retail Eyes Listing Gains; HNIs Take Long-Term View, Says Deven Choksey

The countdown for NSE's listing has begun, and with less than 48 hours remaining, experts have weighed in on investor expectations for the issue.

National Stock Exchange's much-anticipated IPO cannot be viewed through a single lens, according to Deven Choksey, founder of DRChoksey Finserv Private Ltd.

Choksey called NSE a "fantastic" proxy to begin with and explained that while high net worth individuals may see the counter as a long-term investment, retail investors are eyeing listing gains.

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The exchange business in itself has a very large fabric, according to the expert, who remained bullish on NSE's fundamentals during an interview with NDTV Profit.

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NSE IPO received a strong response from qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors. Retail investors, on the other hand, remained softer in their demand.

The initial public offering of NSE kicked off with a slower-than-expected start but gained traction by the last day of bidding, with strong demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and NIIs as the public issue was oversubscribed by 5.71 times on the third and final day of bidding on Sept. 21.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand for the issue, subscribing 12.68 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 6.55 times, while retail investors fully booked their quota 1.39 times.

NSE IPO Listing Date

The shares of National Stock Exchange of India are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

NSE IPO: Details

NSE IPO was entirely an offer for sale of 12.64 crore shares of Rs 22,561.57 crore. The issue price band was set between Rs 1,700 and Rs 1,785 per share.

NSE IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the NSE IPO remains higher. NSE IPO GMP on Tuesday is Rs 66 per share, according to investorgain.com.

This indicates that in the grey market, NSE shares are trading at Rs 1,851 apiece as of 10:37 a.m., a premium of nearly 3.7% to the IPO price of Rs 1,785 per share.

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