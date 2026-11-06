Diwali 2026 Dry Days: When Will Liquor Shops Remain Closed This Festive Season? Check Details Here

Liquor shops will remain shut on Sunday, November 8, for Diwali in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and several other states, under excise department guidelines. Bars and restaurants in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and the NCR have also been told not to serve alcohol that day.

On the dry day, no government, private or model shop may sell country liquor, English liquor or beer. The restriction is meant to mark the national and religious significance of the festival.

Bars, Restaurants And Hotels

Regular pubs, bars and restaurants in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and the NCR can serve only food and non-alcoholic drinks. There is a narrow exception: holders of L-15 and L-15F licences in Delhi, and four- and five-star hotels with special licences in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, may serve alcohol only to guests staying in their rooms, through room service.

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The public bar areas of these hotels must stay closed.

Dry Days Ahead

The dry-day calendar for the rest of the year, as laid out in the guidelines, is:

- Delhi: November 8 (Diwali), November 24 (Guru Nanak Jayanti) and December 25 (Christmas).

- Uttar Pradesh: the same three dates, with liquor vends shut statewide.

- Maharashtra: November 8 (Diwali), when liquor shops, wine shops and bars are to remain closed.

- Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and other states: vends are to remain shut on November 8 for the religious holiday.

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Shops in states will open at normal hours on Dhanteras, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj, which are not dry days.

Breaking the rules can attract heavy fines and cancellation of licences, the guidelines say.

What To Know Before You Plan

Dry-day rules differ by state and by licence type, and some can change at short notice. Check your state excise department or district excise office for the latest notice.

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