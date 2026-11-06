23-Year-Old Earning Rs 3.5 LPA Asks: Is There A Real Exit Strategy?'

A 23-year-old has sparked debate online after asking whether true Rs 1 crore financial freedom strategies even exist when the real world is tough and entry level pay starts at just Rs 3.5 lakh.

“I am 23, fresh out of college, and about to step into the real world with a 3.5 LPA starting job. It's a tough, overwhelming phase to begin with. But when I log onto Indian finance Reddit, all I see are people casually discussing the "1 Crore End Game"—putting 50% in FDs for safe monthly cash, 50% in SWPs to beat inflation, and calling it ultimate freedom….,” the user shared his experience on Reddit.

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According to the user, while the plan looks solid on paper, for someone earning Rs 3.5 lakh per annum, the target feels miles away.

"When you are standing at the absolute baseline, looking up at that mountain, it feels completely surreal," the user wrote, asking if the financial freedom talk is simply an excel sheet illusion.

The user also questioned whether entrepreneurship really speeds things up or simply replaces corporate pressure with a different kind of stress.

“Does the grind end by safely compounding a salary through corporate job switches for 15 years, or is the real escape vector to pivot at some point and build a business of your own?...” he asked.

The user concluded his post by asking advice from those who have already achieved the milestone.

“....More importantly, for those who actually climbed out of this starting bracket and hit that milestone: Where does the grind actually end so you can finally rest?...,” the user asked, adding if achieving the milestone even gives the peace it promises on paper.

Reacting to the post, many encouraged the user not to feel dejected over his starting salary.

“The grind never ends in life. If someone tells you otherwise then they are just bluffing. Concentrate on building a skill set that will land you a better pay package in the next 2 years. You have started earning so spending for your needs is also a priority….,” a user commented.

Echoing similar sentiment, another said: “Most people started where you are. Keep your head down, work hard, grow your skills, and your career, and keep investing in the market regularly. The rest is all time….”

Another Redditor wished luck to the user, noting: “Be happy that you got a job. All those posts about people earning 1 crore are from individuals who have been in the industry for the past 13 -14 years while you're just starting out. Life is long, so don't compare yourself to others and be proud of where you are and enjoy this phase of your life…”

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Sharing similar personal experience, another user said that they were also at a similar point in life and decided to move in career strategically to achieve their goals.

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