Now, Class 9 Students Will Learn All About Setting Up A Business, Fixed Deposits Mutual Funds And More

Fixed deposits, mutual funds, loan repayments and business plans are now part of NCERT's new Class 9 Social Science textbook. Its economics section includes chapters on personal finance and entrepreneurship, introducing students to the basics of managing money and running a business. Economist Sanjeev Sanyal highlighted the additions in a thread on X. Sanyal, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister said that the chapters in the Grade 9, Part 2 textbooks will teach skills that students could use in everyday life.

The personal finance chapter will cover savings and investment options to introduce students to the basics of EMIs to repay loans, along with taxes and relationship between investment risks and returns.

"The idea is to provide them with useful life skills," Sanyal mentioned in the post on X. The entrepreneurship chapter, he said, is titled "From Ideas to Startups", which explains how a business takes shape, what goes into preparing a business plan and how to work out profits and losses. Students are introduced to decisions about costs, prices, customers and the money needed to get started.

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Sanyal added that the new textbook treats innovation and risk-taking as positive activities. He contrasted this with earlier textbooks, which placed greater emphasis on "hoarding" and "black-markets".

The new chapter uses familiar examples to explain business concepts. It opens with students setting up a lemonade stall at a school festival. They must decide how much to spend on ingredients, how much to charge for a glass and whether their sales have earned them a profit.

A bakery example takes the lesson further, showing how expenses such as rent, ingredients, salaries and electricity affect earnings. A sample profit-and-loss account explains how a business keeps track of the money coming in and going out.

The chapter asks students to speak to people who run businesses in their neighbourhoods about challenges they face. Another activity requires students to develop their own business plan, identify potential customers, estimate costs and decide how to promote their product or service.

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Fixed deposits, mutual funds, loan repayments and business plans are now part of NCERT's new Class 9 Social Science textbook. Its economics section includes chapters on personal finance and entrepreneurship, introducing students to the basics of managing money and running a business.

Economist Sanjeev Sanyal highlighted the additions in a thread on X. Sanyal, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, said the chapters in the Grade 9, Part 2 textbook were intended to teach skills students could use in everyday life.

The personal finance chapter covers savings and investment options such as fixed deposits and mutual funds. It also introduces EMIs, the monthly instalments used to repay loans, along with taxes and the relationship between investment risks and returns.

“The idea is to provide them with useful life skills,” Sanyal wrote.

The entrepreneurship chapter, titled “From Ideas to Startups”, explains how a business takes shape, what goes into preparing a business plan and how to work out profits and losses. Students are introduced to decisions about costs, prices, customers and the money needed to get started.

Sanyal also drew attention to how the new textbook presents business. He said it treats innovation and risk-taking as positive activities. He contrasted this with earlier textbooks, which, in his view, placed greater emphasis on “hoarding” and “black-markets”.

The new chapter uses familiar examples to explain business concepts. It opens with students setting up a lemonade stall at a school festival. They must decide what to spend on ingredients, how much to charge for a glass and whether their sales have earned them a profit.

A bakery example takes the lesson further, showing how expenses such as rent, ingredients, salaries and electricity affect earnings. A sample profit-and-loss account explains how a business keeps track of the money coming in and going out.

The chapter also asks students to speak to people who run businesses in their neighbourhoods about the challenges they faced. Another activity requires students to develop their own business plan, identifying potential customers, estimating costs and deciding how to promote their product or service.

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