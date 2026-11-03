Jharkhand Board Exams 2027: Class 10 And 12 Registration Opens On November 12

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the registration schedule for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations. The application process for Matric and Intermediate exams will begin on November 12, 2026, with students required to submit their forms through their respective schools and colleges by November 26.

According to the council's notification, eligible candidates can complete the examination registration process through their institutions. Separate application forms have been made available for regular students, private candidates and former students appearing for the examination again.

Students need to ensure that their application forms are submitted within the prescribed deadline, as completing the registration process is essential for appearing in the upcoming board exam.

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The council has issued instructions on documents required during registration. Applicants must attach a recent photograph taken within the past three months and ensure that their photograph and signature fit within the designated spaces on the form.

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Schools and colleges will provide printed checklists to help students verify personal and academic details before final submission. Candidates should review their names, date of birth, subjects and other information to avoid discrepancies in their examination records.

In case of any error, students should contact their respective schools or the Jharkhand Academic Council to request corrections and get it rectified as soon as possible.

Application forms are available on the official JAC website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and can be procured from the 'Downloads and Web Notice' section. They must select the relevant Secondary or Intermediate Examination Form 2027, download it and take a printout.

Once the required details have been filled in, the completed form must be submitted to the student's school or college for processing. Candidates should check if any additional documents or examination fees are required.

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However, the Jharkhand Academic Council has not yet released examination timetable for the 2027 Matric and Intermediate board exams. Based on the previous year's examination calendar, the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are expected to be conducted in February 2027. However, students need to check the official portal to confirm the examination schedule.

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