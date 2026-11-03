West Bengal Secondary Education Board Seeks Postponement of Class 10 2027 Exam From February To March, Here's Why

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is proposing a change to the Class 10 board examination calendar for 2027, with the exams likely to begin in March instead of February. The board has submitted a proposal to the state School Education Department seeking approval for the revised dates, citing the deployment of schoolteachers for the upcoming Census exercise.

Under the proposed timetable, the 10th Board exam would begin on March 2 and end on March 16, 2027, according to reports. The exams were originally scheduled to take place between February 15 and February 25. Although not approved so far, the revision has left parents and students anxious.

WBBSE president Laltu Das confirmed that the proposal had been forwarded to the education department, explaining that teachers who would normally be involved in conducting board examinations are expected to be assigned Census-related responsibilities in February, PTI reported.

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"This is a proposal. Nothing has been finalised yet," Das told PTI and highlighted that the overlap between examination duties and the enumeration exercise, which would lead to unnecessary stress on all parties concerned.

The Census exercise is scheduled to run from January 25 until February 28, 2027. Since teachers are expected to participate in the enumeration process, holding the 10th Board exam could pose logistical challenges.

The proposed shift would delay the commencement of the Class 10 examinations by approximately 15 days, giving authorities additional time to organise examination centres and deploy staff after the Census exercise concludes.

According to the tentative revised schedule, the First Language examination would be conducted on March 2, followed by the Second Language paper on March 3. History and Geography examinations are proposed for March 5 and March 8, respectively, while Math examination is tentatively scheduled for March 12, followed by Physical Science on March 13 and Life Science on March 15.

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The examination for optional elective subjects is expected to conclude the schedule on March 16. The dates for Physical Education, Social Service and Work Education examinations are expected to be communicated separately by the board.

The proposed examination timing is expected from 10:45 am to 2 pm. Students would receive an initial 15-minute period to read the question paper, with answer writing beginning at 11 am.

While the board has outlined the tentative arrangements, the final decision rests with the state School Education Department. Any approved changes will be communicated via official notifications, after which the revised subject-wise examination timetable will be made available to schools and students.

Students and parents need to track latest announcements and examination-related notifications on the official WBBSE website at wbbse.wb.gov.in. The board has not yet announced when the government will decide on the proposal. Until a revised schedule receives formal approval, the March examination dates should be treated as tentative only and not confirmed dates.

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