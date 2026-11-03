Iran Thanks Indian Navy For Rescuing 20 Crew Members From Somali Pirates: What Happened

Iran has thanked the Indian government and armed forces after the Indian Navy rescued 20 Iranian crew members from pirates in the Arabian Sea, following a coordinated 48-hour operation involving the Navy and the Indian Air Force.

The rescue operation, carried out on November 2, involved tracking and intercepting the fishing vessel Azini, which had been seized by heavily armed pirates. The vessel and its entire crew were safely recovered, with the operation taking place more than 3,000 km from Mumbai.

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday expressed its gratitude to India, praising the professionalism and coordination displayed by the armed forces during the mission.

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In a post on X, the embassy said, "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi expresses its sincere appreciation to the Government of India, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for their successful operation to rescue the 20 Iranian crew members of the fishing vessel Azini from pirates."

The embassy also commended the forces for their role in providing humanitarian assistance beyond India's territorial boundaries.

"We highly commend the professionalism, courage and effective coordination demonstrated by the Indian Armed Forces, reflecting India's strong commitment to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and its role in saving lives beyond borders," it added.

Describing the operation as a reflection of the longstanding relationship between the two countries, the embassy said the rescue highlighted the "spirit of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Iran and India".

What Happened In The Arabian Sea?

The rescue mission came after the fishing vessel Azini was taken over by armed pirates in the Arabian Sea. The Indian Navy tracked the vessel and launched an operation to intercept it and secure the release of all 20 crew members.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed the successful operation in a post on X, congratulating the Indian Navy for completing what he described as a meticulously coordinated 48-hour mission.

"My congratulations to #Indian Navy for successfully executing a meticulously coordinated 48-hour operation to rescue all 20 crew members of the pirated fishing vessel, Azini, more than 3000 km from Mumbai in the Arabian Sea, on 02 Nov 26," Singh said.

He also acknowledged the Indian Air Force's support, saying the swift localisation and interception of the vessel, followed by the safe release of the crew, demonstrated the armed forces' operational preparedness.

"The swift localisation, interception and safe release of the crew and vessel from heavily armed pirates, with timely support from the Indian Air Force, speak well of the Indian Navy's high operational readiness and ability to respond decisively to maritime threats across the region," he added.

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Praising the personnel involved, Singh said the operation demonstrated India's ability and resolve to protect lives and maintain maritime security across the Indian Ocean Region. He reiterated that India would continue working towards ensuring safe seas and a free, open and secure Indian Ocean Region.

The Iranian Embassy also extended its gratitude to everyone involved in ensuring the safe return of the 20 crew members.

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